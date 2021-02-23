Next Step Requires A Big Year From The Notre Dame Offensive Coaches

Notre Dame needs the offensive staff to have a big year on and off the field if it wants to take the next step

Notre Dame has gone 43-8 the last four seasons, which has been impressive. The Fighting Irish are on the outside looking in when it comes to getting over the hump and getting on the same level as the programs that are competing for and winning national titles.

Notre Dame is at the point where it will either take that final step, or it will start to fall back with the rest of the pack. To get over the hump, Notre Dame needs its offense to take a big step forward, which puts a lot of pressure on the offensive coaching staff.

We talk about the changes and improvements that are needed on the field and on the recruiting trail from the offensive coaches.

After setting the stage we first discuss the need for Tommy Rees to have a big year as the coordinator, but also coaching quarterbacks and on the recruiting trail. We also ask whether or not Rees has the standing in the program to demand the necessary changes that are needed.

We talk about Lance Taylor's background, and how that should help him and the offense get even more production from the one-two punch of Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree. That is followed by a conversation about wide receivers coach Del Alexander, who really needs to step up on and off the field, and we wrap things up with tight ends coach John McNulty.

