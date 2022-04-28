Notre Dame Offense Has Loads Of Potential, But Key Questions Remain

Notre Dame's offense showed potential this spring, but there are still questions and position battles to figure out

The spring is now behind us and Notre Dame enters the third phase of the 2022 offseason. Notre Dame's offense showed a lot of potential late last season and during the spring, but as is the case with every other team, questions still remain.

In our latest show we discuss the areas for the Notre Dame offense we are most encouraged about, the biggest questions that remain, position battles to watch and we make some bold predictions.

To kick off the show we break down the areas where are most confident in with the offense, and the areas we were most encouraged by with the unit. Of course, the Irish running backs were a primary topic of conversation. We also spent time talking about the scheme on offense and how the personnel fits it so well.

Notre Dame's offensive line and wide receivers took up some unique space in the show. Their improvement so far, and the improved coaching that has arrived with Harry Hiestand and Chansi Stuckey, were parts of the encouraging aspects discussion, but we also talked about how the two units must also continue getting better and better.

Other concerns include the depth at wide receiver and the quarterback position. Tyler Buchner's injury history and Drew Pyne's spring struggles were key aspects of that conversation.

The position battles discussion included the guard positions, the No. 2 tight end and the make up of the wide receiver corps.

Tyler Buchner was a hot topic of conversation during the bold predictions part of the show, as was Deion Colzie.

