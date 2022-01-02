Notre Dame Offense Showed Its Potential, And Flaws, In The Loss To Oklahoma State

Notre Dame showed the full gamut against Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl. There were moments when it was the explosive, dynamic, high-octane unit I've felt it could always be. When it mattered most, however, the flaws that have ultimately kept the offense from playing at a championship level.

For head coach Marcus Freeman, the key moving forward will be doing what it takes to make sure the good parts become the norm and aren't just occasional flashes.

Notre Dame put up excellent numbers against a Cowboy defense that was one of the nation's very best. Notre Dame's 35 offensive points were 11 more than any previous offense had scored against the Cowboys. Its 551 yards of offense were 100 yards more than any offense had posted against the OSU defense.

Notre Dame also passed for 509 yards, which was 202 yards more than any team had produced against this Oklahoma State defense. It also had the most first downs, highest third-down success rate and third-down conversions than any other offense against Oklahoma State.

In fact, by halftime Notre Dame already had more offensive points scored, passing yards and passing touchdowns against Oklahoma State than any previous opponent had for an entire game.

The Irish offense was aggressive, explosive, multiple and spent the first 30 minutes of the game dominating what had been an elite Oklahoma State defense. It was one of the best game plans and best called halves I've seen from a Notre Dame coordinator in a long time.

Quarterback Jack Coan masterfully spread the ball around, running back Chris Tyree was a huge part of the game plan, the wide receivers could not be stopped and the Cowboys had no answers for the Irish offense.

Oklahoma State found answers at halftime. It played the outside receivers far more aggressively, which took away much of the RPO game that shredded the Cowboys in the first half. That forced Notre Dame to be more of a drop back offense.

One thing Notre Dame tried to do in the first half, with zero success, was to run the football. The Irish ran the ball 14 times in the opening half, but those carries went for just 16 yards. As we had seen all season, and for much of the last four years, when Notre Dame faced a good rush defense it couldn't move the ball.

The combination of zero run game and a group of receivers who for all their physical talent, have not been given the tools or have not properly learned the tools necessary to get off a good press corner. We have seen this throughout the season, and it was a downfall of the offense in the second half of the Fiesta Bowl.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who was masterful in the opening half, had very few options to turn to against an Oklahoma State defense that had dominated his ground game, was harassing the outside receivers with aggressive coverages and was able to drop seven and eight players into coverage for much of the second half.

In the final 30 minutes of the game it was the Notre Dame offense that could find no answers.

That has always been the story with Notre Dame. Flashes of brilliance and aspects of the depth chart that are absolutely capable of playing at an elite level, only to be negated by other aspects that are lacking, either from a talent or a coaching standpoint.

The issues along the offensive line and wide receiver, from a coaching standpoint, have been a major issue all season, and it's not really a new complaint. While the talent at wide receiver often gets the blame, even from the previous head coach, that has not been the issue in recent seasons. The unit has lacked the tools that can only be provided by preparation and coaching.

If Notre Dame wants to get over the hump as a program and become a title contender it must get better on offense, as has been written on this site for a couple of years now.

Rees is an ascending young coordinator that shined for much of the second half of the season. Some point to him as the culprit for yesterday's second half collapse. I wouldn't be at all surprised if Rees, a very competitive young coach, also blamed himself for the second half failures on offense, and I hope he does.

That's not how I see it. What I see is a coach that far too often this season was putting together game plans or calling plays with one hand tied behind his back, especially against the better teams on the schedule.

The key for Freeman will be ensuring that Rees has the resources around him from a coaching standpoint to be able to have a full and more advanced arsenal to turn to in the bigger games. That means not only bringing in an offensive line coach and wide receivers coach who can recruit top players, but also ones that can teach at a high level.

If Freeman can make those hires to go with Rees, Lance Taylor and John McNulty the Irish will take a major jump forward in 2022. Combine that with continued success on the recruiting trail and we aren't far away at all from Notre Dame finally having an offense good enough to carry the team to a title.

