Notre Dame's Offensive Future Is Bright Thanks To Freshman Class

Notre Dame must build an elite offense, and its freshman class could be the group that makes that happen

It is no secret what has kept Notre Dame from being a true title contender in the last decade, it has been the offense. This is especially true in recent seasons as the Irish defense has been outstanding, and often good enough to be part of a championship squad (2018, 2020, 2021).

The offense, however, has held the program back. There is optimism that offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is capable of building that kind of offense. He certainly has the support of head coach Marcus Freeman.

"What you see from our offense, that side of the ball is a group that from the beginning of the season until now has just played better and better and better," Freeman said during his introductory press conference. "I'm not looking for a certain scheme. I'm looking for a group that's productive and does the job necessary to win."

We don't know what this will look like, but the last five seasons of college football have taught us that if you want to beat the nation's best teams you not only need a great defense, you especially need a dynamic offense.

A championship offense is dependent on great coaching, great scheme, great preparation and most importantly, great talent.

Notre Dame has had plenty of talent on offense the last decade, but looking at the present and near future it seems the Irish have a chance to put their most dynamic, most talented group of offensive players on the field in a very long time.

A big reason for that optimism is due to the current freshman class. That group will be aided by a very talented 2022 group of signees, but the 2021 class has a chance to be special, and has a chance to be the foundation of a Notre Dame team that finally gets over the hump.

LOADED AT THE SKILL POSITIONS

Listening to former coach Brian Kelly make excuses for the poor play of the offense the first half of the season was as comical now as it was then. Kelly kept blaming it on being a "young team," which was such a poor excuse when you consider Notre Dame began the season with a 6th-year senior, three 5th-year seniors and four more true seniors in the starting lineup. Notre Dame started just one freshman (Blake Fisher) and one sophomore (Michael Mayer) early in the season.

When Notre Dame's offense started to take off it was during a time when the offense actually became young. That is when Mayer was joined by a number of freshmen.

Running back Logan Diggs was thrust into action in the 32-29 win over Virginia Tech, and he impressed every time he touched the football. Diggs has a sweet all-around game that can do the dirty work with the same proficiency that he can make highlight reel runs.

He's join the backfield by classmate Audric Estime, who carried the ball just six times this season, but he looked really good in those six carries. Let's be honest, Estime didn't play as much this season because of how loaded the backfield was, not because he wasn't ready or talented enough to play.

With Williams off to the NFL, the talented freshmen will get a chance to form a special 2022 backfield with Chris Tyree. This group has a chance to be one of the nation's best backfields over the next two to three seasons, if they choose to stay.

On the outside, Notre Dame's freshman class at wideout - Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas - played a combined 46 snaps in the first five games of the season. Diggs and Estime did not play a single snap during that stretch, and the Notre Dame offense averaged just 27.4 points and 361.2 yards per game, and just 5.1 yards per play.

Injuries forced the young players into the lineup, and coupled with necessary schematic and philosophical changes on offense, the offense took off. Styles and Colzie played 315 snaps in the final seven games, Diggs and Estime combined for 115 snaps, and the offense looked much different.

Notre Dame averaged 36.4 points and 455.3 yards per game in its final seven contests (all wins) while averaging 6.9 yards per play. Styles and Colzie combined for 18 touches and 289 yards, while Diggs and Estime added another 51 touches and 297 yards to go with four more touchdowns.

Beyond the production, the talent is impressive. Each of the freshman skill players have the talent to be difference makers, and when you look at them as a unit there is little doubt that Notre Dame will be putting a lot of playmakers on the field in future seasons, assuming the staff can keep that group together.

QUARTERBACK IS THE KEY

Veteran Jack Coan played excellent football during the final six games of the season, but the future of the position is freshman Tyler Buchner. Despite not playing just one season of high school in the three years prior to arriving at Notre Dame, Buchner showed off impressive talented.

He's still learning, he's still a bit raw and there is a great deal of improvement that is needed, but there is no question that Buchner showed off the big-time playmaking ability as a runner and passer that Notre Dame wants and needs to build an elite offense.

Developing quarterbacks has been a major question mark for Notre Dame in the last 12 seasons, and now it is up to Rees - a former Irish signal caller - to right the ship and change the quarterback narrative in South Bend.

Buchner is the kind of special talent needed to become a championship caliber quarterback, and now it's up to Rees to make sure his game grows, the talent around him is excellent and the scheme is aggressive enough, diverse enough, creative enough and sound enough to allow Buchner to become the difference maker his talent, and the talent of the rest of the freshman class, should dictate.

OFFENSIVE LINE STANDOUTS

Of course, the game of football isn't just about the skill. The freshman class isn't just about the skill either, as the top ranked recruit from the class, and the only player to earn a starting job from day one, was offensive tackle Blake Fisher. The massive but young lineman had to deal with a season-ending injury in the opener, but his future is still incredibly bright. Fisher has a chance to be a star at Notre Dame.

After Fisher went down against Florida State, Notre Dame's left tackle position was a major struggle, but that ended with fellow freshman Joe Alt was thrust into the lineup. Alt was outstanding, earning multiple freshman All-American honors.

The odds are good that Notre Dame has found its book end tight ends, at least for the next two to three seasons. That's exactly what you want for a talented young quarterback.

Those two aren't the only potential stars up front. Guard Rocco Spindler didn't get much action as a freshman, but he was one of the nation's top guard recruits in his class. Spindler will likely get a chance to earn a starting spot this spring, and there's a chance that Notre Dame could begin the 2022 season with three starting offensive linemen from the current group of freshmen.

A dynamic quarterback, playmakers on the perimeter, playmakers in the backfield, talent at tight end and potential stars up front. The freshman class at Notre Dame truly has it all, it has the talent to be the foundation of a title team. Now it's about development and building around that group both schematically and with future recruiting classes.

The future is certainly bright .... as long as the staff can keep this group together.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter