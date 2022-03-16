Notre Dame Offensive Line Is Key To Improvement In 2022

Notre Dame's offensive line took a huge step back last season and the result was a major shakeup that resulted in the return of Harry Hiestand as the position coach. Hiestand, one of the best coaches in the business, is being tasked with getting the Irish line back on track.

In our latest spring preview show we break down the offensive line as it heads into spring practice.

We kick things off with a look at why its so important for the offensive line to get back on track and then discuss some of the offseason buzz we are hearing about the Irish blockers.

Once we dive into personnel we begin discussing offensive tackles Blake Fisher and Joe Alt. During this portion of the show we discuss their talent and why we assume that duo will be so good this season. We also discuss why we might be putting too much on their shoulders when you consider the new book ends are just true sophomores.

We spent a lot of time talking about the guards during the remainder of the show. What to expect from sixth-year senior is a topic of conversation and we also spent a lot of time talking about expectations - and the potential - for left guard Andrew Kristofic. Of course, sophomore Rocco Spindler was a key topic of conversation.

An intriguing player that we discussed is rising junior Michael Carmody. We talked about his struggles at tackle, but also why we think a move to guard could really put Carmody in position to flourish.

Following our offensive line discussion we answered subscriber questions about the Irish and Notre Dame recruiting.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter