Notre Dame's Offensive Line Will Benefit From The Return Of Former Stars

The return of Harry Hiestand as the offensive line coach at Notre Dame has certainly raised expectations for that unit. Hiestand is considered one of the best in the game, and he will be working with a very talented group of players.

Of course, the linemen on the current roster aren't the only talented blockers to be on campus this spring. Much has been made of the return of former Hiestand pupils and Notre Dame linemen Zack Martin, Quenton Nelson, Robert Hainsey, Sam Mustipher, Alex Bars and others back to campus to take in a Notre Dame practice.

As was the case during his last stint at Notre Dame, one that saw the Irish develop into the nation's premier developer of elite offensive lines and offensive lineman, former players coming back to work with Hiestand's current players is common.

It is an integral part of developing the current group.

At the heart of the importance of former stars returning is what it says about their love, faith and respect of their former coach, but more importantly the school and program itself.

"It means everything because the guys coming back appreciated their time at Notre Dame and appreciated the things that they learned while they were here," Hiestand said of his former players returning to campus. "Most importantly, they love Notre Dame and they want to see Notre Dame be successful and particularly this offensive line. They love coming back and helping. It really means a lot, means a lot to me and means a lot to our players."

Hiestand has a very particular way of going about his business as a coach, and it has earned him the reputation as one of the very best line coaches in the business. But even someone with his reputation and resume can benefit greatly from former star players coming back to reinforce the things he taught them, which he's trying to teach the current group of players.

"Those visits are so valuable," Hiestand explained. "It's kind of like growing up and your parents will tell you over and over something, and you'll be like, yeah sure. But then your uncle or coach or somebody will say the same thing and oh that great."

For the veteran line coach it doesn't really matter who says the words that cause it to sink it for his players, he just cares that the message sinks in.

"I don't care how they get it as long as they get it," Hiestand said with a chuckle. "But that's one of the things that Zack and Q and some of those guys really help deliver to them the message that what they learned when they were here, the importance in the detail of how we block is tremendously important to our success. Sometimes they lose sight of that and those guys dial them back in on it has been tremendous and very helpful."

While All-Pros and future Hall of Famers like Martin and Nelson grab the headlines, there is another former player who returned to campus on a more permanent basis. That would be Chris Watt, who is back at Notre Dame as a graduate assistant.

Watt was a standout guard for Notre Dame in 2012 when the line helped fueled a 12-1 season, and for the 2013 line that ranked 2nd nationally with just eight sacks allowed. A third-round pick and rookie starter for the Chargers, Watt saw his career derailed by injuries.

He began a coaching career in 2020 when he was an integral part of that line's success, and now he's back to help Hiestand build another elite line.

"It's tremendous because he's there every day," Hiestand said of Watt's importance. "Those other guys who come in and give you a little pep talk and a little reinforcement for what you're doing, whereas Chris is here every day and has an impact on them.

"He's a tremendous coach," Hiestand said of his former pupil. "He really understands exactly what we want taught. He understands how the fundamentals that we teach are very specific and very detailed and that there's not really any room for doing your own thing there. He understands it because he did it himself. He feels good about how it worked for him. His impact is significant."

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter