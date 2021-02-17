Notre Dame Offers Top 2023 Running Back That Is Committed To Florida State

Notre Dame has not been shy lately about going after players that are committed to other programs, and that continues in the 2022 and 2023 classes. Notre Dame's latest 2023 offer is to Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater running back Cedric Baxter, who is currently committed to Florida State.

According to MaxPreps, Baxter has rushed for 733 yards (6.2 YPC) and seven touchdowns through his first two seasons of high school. He committed to Florida State in July, which was prior to his sophomore season of high school.

The 6-1, 215-pound running back is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 36 overall player in the country for the 2023 class. He is ranked as the nation's third-best running back and the 10th-best player in the state of Florida.

Baxter has offers from Penn State, Auburn, Nebraska, Tennessee, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, UCF, South Carolina, Arizona State, Georgia Tech and Kansas.

