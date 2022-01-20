Irish Breakdown Show: Notre Dame Receivers Have Talent, But Major Questions Persist

Notre Dame heads into the offseason with a thin but talented group of receivers returning, and with major question marks it must answer

Notre Dame enters the 2022 offseason with major question marks at the wide receiver position. There's talent coming back, but the lack of depth and the coaching change at the position makes this a position with a wide range of what it could be next season.

In our latest show we break down every aspect of the wide receiver position heading into the 2022 offseason.

A big part of the early show focuses more on the coaching aspect and big picture aspects of the position. Notre Dame's receivers haven't been an overly fundamentally sound group for several seasons. Was that a result of the former coach, or is there a bigger picture issue at hand that still exists with Tommy Rees back as the offensive coordinator.

We explain why it is so important for this unit to play with strong technique, and the impact that new position coach Chansi Stuckey can have at the position.

That is followed by a breakdown of the returning players. We talk about the lack of numbers that will exist in the spring due to 2021 in-season injuries to Avery Davis and Joe Wilkins Jr. We explain why these personnel losses are concerning, but also how they could help the younger players during the spring.

Veteran Braden Lenzy gets his own segment during the show. We talk about how Lenzy could benefit greatly from having a coach that teaches the finer points of the game, and how the staff needs to use him in his final season.

We wrap things up with a breakdown of the young receivers, which are the rising sophomores Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles and Jayden Thomas, and incoming freshman Tobias Merriweather. I explain why Colzie could be a breakout player for Notre Dame in 2021, and how the lack of numbers in the spring could benefit him more than any other player on the depth chart.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter