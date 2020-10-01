Notre Dame Is Set To Get Back To Full Speed For Florida State After Making Changes

From the moment Notre Dame returned to action after moths away due to the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak back in March, the program thrived at keeping positive tests to a minimum. That allowed Notre Dame to have a smooth and relatively uninterrupted summer and fall camp session, and allowed the Irish to jump out to a 2-0 record to start the 2020 season.

Then last week happened.

Notre Dame had to postpone its previously scheduled Sept. 26 matchup against Wake Forest when a huge spike in positives impacted the roster. In all, 25 players tested positive and 14 more were put in quarantine last week. That followed the previous week when at least four more Irish players tested positive.

According to multiple sources, the number of players that had symptoms was small, but the spike in numbers certainly forced the program to look at how it began, and what it can do to prevent it from happening again.

"We've looked at all situations, staff, and certainly from our perspective, we think we've examined all the things that we feel as though could have impacted. That's been part of our process in terms of examining the staff as well,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly explained in today’s press conference. “ … We've changed up our pregame meal scenario. We're going to be using another facility across the street that gives us much more room and allows us to again, socially distance, but also, from a meal preparation standpoint, control it to our liking. We've examined everything.”

“… We have modified our schedule to make certain that we're taking care of our guys first, in terms of their health, and then secondly, preparing in a manner that allows us to get our entire football team back intact,” continued the Irish head coach.

Kelly pointed out the program has had plenty of success getting players quickly up to speed after missing significant time. He pointed to Dexter Williams back in 2018. Williams missed the first four games of the season while serving a suspension, but he went for 161 yards on 21 carries in his first game back against Stanford. A week later he racked up 178 yards in a win at Virginia Tech.

This is a different situation, however, and it’s one that Kelly has not had to face in his 30-plus years as a coach.

“I know how to get individuals back after an injury or guy that's been away from the game for a couple of weeks and they have done pretty good,” Kelly explained. “ … The difference here is that we've got to bring the whole team back and so it's important that we're extremely strategic in the way that we practice and when we practice. Getting the whole group back together is very, very important. When and how we practice, you can be assured that the timing of this is being calculated as to when we practice and how we practice, because we have to be ready for Florida State.”

Kelly noted that his team has already begun conditioning and lifting, which are two huge hurdles to get over. The time off won’t have the kind of impact on the program many expect, meaning it shouldn’t impact the Xs and Os, the timing and the fundamentals as much as some might think. A week and a half off after two months on is something the program can overcome from those aspects, but the conditioning aspect can be a bit more challenging.

"Well, everybody that's in quarantine, we have a modified quarantine program that we've established throughout the summer and that has been in effect,” explained Kelly. “If you're in quarantine, not isolation … you're not doing any kind of conditioning activity. Once you test out of quarantine, in terms of seven days, you can now go into a modified quarantine workout.”

The protocol for returning to action is different for players who test positive for Covid-19 compared to those who were simply out because of contact tracing.

“Those guys have been really good in their modified quarantine, those guys are in great shape,” said the Irish head coach. “When they get to the 14th day, they can hit the field running. Then it's just about technique and execution and things of that nature. The guys coming out of isolation, it's 10 days. They've got to go through their cardiac workup, then they'll go through on day 11, conditioning, and then 50% of the practice on [day] 12, and then [day] 13, about 75% of the practice.

“So we have been doing since Monday, we did a team activity conditioning activity on Monday, Tuesday we had a weight training, Wednesday we had a voluntary conditioning, which was met with the entire team,” Kelly continued. “Today we'll practice, tomorrow we'll practice, Saturday we will weight train, and then Sunday will be a live scrimmage situation for us.”

Through all of the ups and downs, Kelly lauded his player for keeping their heads on straight.

"The attitudes been awesome, our kids had been great,” Kelly stated. “They were hit with something that they didn't expect and again, we've gone for such a long period of time without any setbacks, and they've handled this adversity quite well. The morale was high, guys were excited about being back out there and they want to get back at it. The energy is high, the morale is excellent. Guys know that there can't be any margin for error and they'll follow that up."

———————

