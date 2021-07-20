One-on-One With Notre Dame Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees joined the Irish Breakdown podcast to discuss the Irish offense ahead of the 2021 season

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees joined the Irish Breakdown podcast to discuss the Irish offense ahead of the 2021 season. Rees answered a number of philosophical questions and also dove into specifics about certain players.

Rees answered a number of questions concerning the philosophy on offense, including a great answer about how he wants his offense to be defined from an identity standpoint. We also discussed building an offense around a deeper group of skill players that might lack a true "alpha" in the pass game.

We discussed the Irish offensive line, building the offense around his personnel, being flexible from a scheme and personnel standpoint, using players in multiple positions and much more. We also discussed young receivers Xavier Watts, Lorenzo Styles Jr., Deion Colzie and Jayden Thomas, as well as quarterback Drew Pyne and offensive line transfer Cain Madden.

