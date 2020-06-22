One Notre Dame Player Tests Positive For Covid-19

Notre Dame released a statement saying only one Notre Dame football player tested positive for Covid-19 after the first round of tests, and after talking with multiple sources. Notre Dame has not released the player's name and I won't due to it being a medical situation.

The player that tested positive plays offense, and there are more players put in quarantine due to their proximity with that player. This came about through their contact tracing efforts once the player tested positive. There was a larger number of players that had to do further testing due to their contact with the player who tested positive, but they were ultimately cleared and set to begin voluntary workouts today.

The players placed in quarantine will not be allowed to participate in any team functions until they are cleared down the road.

Sources I spoke with last week said the player that tested positive was "not feeling well" when he returned to campus and was tested early. The Notre Dame release disputed that and follow up conversations with sources with direct knowledge of the situation said that was not accurate. The player that test positive was and is asymptomatic, as are the four players currently in quarantine due to. contact with the player who tested positive.

