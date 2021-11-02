Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomSubscribeSI TIX
    Search

    First Glance: Navy Midshipmen

    Taking a first glance look at Notre Dame's next opponent, the Navy Midshipmen
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The 8th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) look to win their third game in a row this weekend when it takes on the Navy Midshipmen (2-6). We kick off our coverage of this matchup with a first glance look at Navy.

    Game Date: Saturday, November 6
    Start Time: 3:30 PM ET
    Network: NBC
    Line: Notre Dame -20.5, O/U 46.5

    We kick off our deep dive into the Midshipmen with a first glance look at the coaching staff, results, and statistical leaders.

    HEAD COACH - Ken Niumatalolo, 14th season

    Navy Record: 103-73

    Niumatalolo has had a long and mostly successful career at Navy. He led the Midshipmen to winning records in nine of his first ten seasons in Annapolis. In the last three seasons, however, Navy has had just one winning record (2019). Navy is currently 2-6, and during the season the athletic director fired Ivan Jasper, the offensive coordinator before allowing him to eventually return as the quarterbacks coach.

    Offensive Run Game Coordinator: Ashley Ingram, 14th season
    Defensive Coordinator: Brian Newberry, 3rd season

    2021 RESULTS (2-6)

    Marshall - Lost 49-7
    Air Force - Lost 23-3
    at Houston - Lost 28-20
    UCF - Won 34-30
    SMU - Lost 31-24
    at Memphis - Lost 35-17
    Cincinnati - Lost 27-20
    at Tulsa - Won 20-17

    STATISTICAL OVERVIEW

    Screen Shot 2021-11-02 at 12.37.57 AM

    STATISTICAL LEADERS

    RUSHING: RB Isaac Ruoss - 111 att., 437 yards, 3.9 YPC, 2 TD; RB Carlinos Acie - 37 att., 287 yards, 7.8 YPC, 0 TD; RB James Harris II - 74 att., 286 yards, 3.9 YPC, 2 TD; QB Tai Lavatai - 117 att., 242 yards, 2.1 YPC, 5 TD; RB Chance Warren - 34 att., 186 yards, 5.5 YPC, 1 TD

    PASSING: QB Tai Lavatai - 21 com., 39 att., 53.8%, 273 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT, 119.31 rating; QB Xavier Arline - 5 com., 15 att., 33.3%, 109 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT, 94.37 rating; QB Maasai Maynor - 6 com., 13 att., 46.2%, 74 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT, 93.97 rating

    RECEIVING: WR Mychal Cooper - 8 catches, 160 yards, 20.0 YPC, 1 TD; RB Chance Warren - 6 catches, 110 yards, 18.3 YPC, 0 TD; RB Mark Walker - 5 catches, 43 yards, 8.6 YPC, 0 TD; WR Kai Puailoa-Rojas - 3 catches, 84 yards, 28.0 YPC, 1 TD; RB Tyger Goslin - 3 catches, 31 yards, 10.3 YPC, 0 TD

    TACKLES: LB Diego Fagot - 71 tackles; LB Johnny Hodges - 46 tackles; DB Jamal Glenn - 38 tackles; DB John Marshall - 32 tackles; DB Michael McMorris - 28 tackles

    TACKLES FOR LOSS: LB Diego Fagot - 10; DE Nicholas Straw - 4.0; DE Jacob Busic - 3.5; NG Clay Cromwell - 3.5; LB Johnny Hodges - 3

    SACKS: NG Clay Cromwell - 2.5; DE Jacob Busic - 2.0; four tied with 1

    INTERCEPTIONS: Seven players tied with 1  

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Tai Lavatai
    Football

    First Glance: Navy Midshipmen

    just now
    Kyren Williams
    Football

    Kyren Williams Is On A Strong Three-Game Run

    9 hours ago
    Isaiah Foskey
    Football

    Notre Dame Notebook: Brian Kelly Talks Injuries, Navy Prep, Improving Offense

    13 hours ago
    Diego Fagot 1
    Football

    Navy Depth Chart vs. Notre Dame

    14 hours ago
    Jack Coan
    Football

    Brian Kelly Support For Jack Coan Looks Much Better Now

    14 hours ago
    Kyle Hamilton
    Football

    Notre Dame Safety Kyle Hamilton Will Miss A Second Straight Game

    16 hours ago
    Notre Dame
    Football

    Notre Dame Depth Chart vs Navy

    17 hours ago
    Notre Dame
    Football

    Notre Dame's New Year's Six Bowl Projections Are Getting Interesting

    18 hours ago
    Kenneth Walker
    Football

    College Football Roundup: Huge Week 9 Games Shake Up Rankings

    20 hours ago