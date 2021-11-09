First Glance: Virginia Cavaliers

Taking a first glance at Notre Dame's next opponent, the Virginia Cavaliers

Notre Dame (8-1) travels to Charlottesville this weekend to take on the Virginia Cavaliers (6-3).

One week after facing Navy’s triple option offense – which completed one pass – the Fighting Irish face a completely different test. Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong leads the nation in total offense and has accounted for 34 total touchdowns. He headlines a Virginia offense that leads the ACC in passing yards, total yards and puts up 38.9 PPG. Of course, Virginia also gives up 30.8 points per game on defense.

Here's a first glance look at the Cavaliers.

Game Date: Saturday, November 13th

Start Time: 7:30 PM ET

Network: ABC

Line: Notre Dame -4.5, O/U 64.5

We kick off our deep dive into the Cavaliers with a first glance look at the coaching staff, results, and statistical leaders.

HEAD COACH – Bronco Mendenhall, 6th season

Virginia Record: 36-35

Overall Record: 135-78

Mendenhall took over a moribund Virginia program in 2016. Prior to coaching the Cavaliers, Mendenhall had spent 11 years at the helm of BYU, during which time he posted 5 double digit win seasons and led the Cougars to 11 consecutive bowl appearances. It was considered an odd culture fit when he made the cross-country jump to Charlottesville, but after going 2-10 in his first season, he led the Cavaliers to 3 consecutive bowl appearances from 2017-2019, including the 2019 Orange Bowl. Last year, Virginia went 5-5 and declined a bowl invitation.

Offensive Coordinator: Robert Anae, 6th season

Co-Defensive Coordinators: Nick Howell, 6th season

2021 RESULTS (6-3)

William and Mary – Won 43-0

Illinois – Won 42-14

at North Carolina – Lost 59-39

Wake Forest – Lost 37-17

at Miami – Won 30-28

at Louisville – Won 34-33

Duke – Won 48-0

Georgia Tech – Won 48-40

at BYU – Lost 66-49

STATISTICAL OVERVIEW

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Rushing: RB Wayne Taulapapa – 55 att., 290 yards, 5.3 YPC, 2 TD; QB Brennan Armstrong – 81 att., 271 yards, 3.4 YPC, 7 TD; RB Keytaon Thompson – 31 att., 216 yards, 7.0 YPC, 3 TD; RB Devin Darrington – 24 att., 213 yards, 8.9 YPC, 2 TD; RB Mike Hollins – 29 att., 123 yards, 4.2 YPC, 1 TD

Passing: QB Brennan Armstrong – 261 com., 406 att., 64.3%, 3557 yards, 27 TD, 8 INT, 155.89 rating

Receiving: WR Dontayvion Wicks – 42 rec., 972 yards, 23.1 YPC, 9 TD; RB Keytaon Thompson – 50 rec., 646 yards, 12.9 YPC, 1 TD; WR Billy Kemp IV – 60 rec., 579 yards, 9.7 YPC, 6 TD; WR Ra’Shaun Henry – 28 rec., 493 yards, 17.6 YPC, 2 TD; TE Jelani Woods – 29 rec., 446 yards, 15.4 YPC, 6 TD; WR Malachi Fields – 8 rec., 122 yards, 15.3 YPC, 0 TD

Tackles: LB Nick Jackson – 86; S Joey Blount – 66; LB Noah Taylor – 56; CB Antonio Clary – 35; CB Nick Grant – 31; CB Anthony Johnson – 31; CB Coen King – 30; LB Hunter Stewart – 29; DE Mandy Alonso – 28; LB Elliott Brown – 27

Tackles for Loss: LB Noah Taylor – 7.5; DE Mandy Alonso – 5.5; LB Nick Jackson – 4.5; LB Hunter Stewart – 3.5; DT Aaron Faumui – 3.5; LB Josh Ahern – 2.5

Sacks: DE Mandy Alonso – 3.0; LB Noah Taylor – 3.0; LB Hunter Stewart – 2.0; LB Elliott Brown – 1.0; LB Nick Jackson – 1.0; DT Aaron Faumui – 1.0

Interceptions: S Joey Blount – 2; DB Fentrell Cypress II – 1; S De’Vante Cross – 1; CB Anthony Johnson – 1

