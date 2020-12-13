Notre Dame Opponent Recap: Week 15

Notre Dame saw its overall strength of schedule improve this weekend, and it was one of the few weekends where the team's opponents had a winning record. Notre Dame's opponents went 4-2 this weekend, and one team will see its ranking skyrocket after a dominating win.

Let's look at how Notre Dame's opponent fared in the final week of the regular season.

DUKE BLUE DEVILS (2-9) at FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES (3-6)

Result: Florida State won 56-35

Florida State played for the first time in almost a month, and the Seminoles certainly looked fresh. Instead of being rusty, we saw a spirited Florida State squad jump all over Duke, grabbing a 28-7 lead after just one quarter.

Duke battled back to make it 28-21 at the half, but Florida State quickly put the game away in the third quarter, earning a dominant victory. Florida State's ground game was dominant, as the Seminoles rushed for 324 yards and six scores.

The Blue Devils lost their fourth straight game and finished the season 2-9. Florida State is now 3-6, and the Seminoles take on Wake Forest next weekend to end the regular season.

LOUISVILLE CARDINALS (4-7) vs. WAKE FOREST DEMON DEACONS (4-4)

Result: Louisville won 45-21

Louisville dealt with some controversy this weekend when the local media went after head coach Scott Satterfield, but the Cardinal players rallied to his defense. The team played like it had a chip on its shoulder while pounding Wake Forest.

Like Florida State, Wake Forest had not played in almost a month, and the offense couldn't shake off the rust and get into rhythm. Louisville outscored Wake Forest 21-3 in the second quarter and put further distance between the two squads in the third quarter. Wake Forest made it a one score game in the fourth quarter, but the Deacons responded immediately with three straight scores to secure the convincing win.

Louisville out-gained Wake Forest 453-351, and freshman running back Jalen Mitchell rushed for a career-high 168 yards in the victory.

PITT PANTHERS (6-5) at GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (3-7)

Result: Pitt won 34-20

Pitt finished the season by winning three out of its final four games, which concluded with an impressive 34-20 road win at Georgia Tech.

The Panthers ground game struggled for much of the season, but it was on fire against the Yellow Jackets. Pitt rushed for 317 yards and out-gained Georgia Tech 317-98 on the ground. Sophomore running back Vincent Davis rushed for a career-high 247 yards. His previous high was 67 yards.

Pitt took a 13-7 lead in the second quarter on a 60-yard strike from Kenny Pickett to DJ Turner. That would be the closest the game would ever be, as the Panthers slowly pulled away from the Jackets, who were playing without star freshman back Jahmyr Gibbs.

NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (8-3) at MIAMI HURRICANES (8-2)

Result: North Carolina won 62-26

North Carolina had the most impressive victory of the weekend, and it could vault them into the Top 15 of the College Football Playoff rankings. The game was over quickly, as the Tar Heels jumped out to a 21-3 lead after one quarter and took a 34-10 lead into halftime. Any doubt was put away in the fourth quarter as North Carolina rolled over Miami.

The Hurricanes could have secured an Orange Bowl berth with the win, assuming both Notre Dame and Clemson are in the College Football Playoff, but Miami never put up a fight against UNC.

North Carolina racked up an astounding 778 yards to just 314 for the Hurricanes. The Heels rushed for 554 yards, as Michael Carter rushed for 308 yards and Javonte Williams went for 236 yards.

It certainly makes Notre Dame's dominance over the UNC offense just two weeks ago look even more impressive.

———————

