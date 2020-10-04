Notre Dame Opponent Recap: Week Five

Notre Dame was off for the second straight weekend, but eight of its opponents were in action Saturday. That included one matchup of future Irish November opponents.

Notre Dame’s opponents went 4-4 on the weekend and are currently 16-18 on the season.

Let’s run down how Notre Dame’s opponents fared this weekend:

DUKE BLUE DEVILS (0-4) vs. VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES (2-0)

Result: Duke lost 38-31

This was a sloppy, low-scoring game for the first 30 minutes, with Virginia Tech taking a 10-7 lead into the intermission. Duke took an early 14-10 lead in the third quarter, but Virginia Tech got into the end zone twice in the quarter to take a 24-14 lead into the fourth.

Duke twice cut Virginia Tech’s lead to three points in the fourth quarter, but Virginia Tech answered the Devils each time. Duke kicked a field goal as time expired to give us the final score.

SOUTH FLORIDA BULLS (1-2) at #15 CINCINNATI BEARCATS (3-0)

Result: USF lost 28-7

South Florida’s abysmal pass attack continued to be abysmal, as two different USF quarterbacks combined for five interceptions. The Bearcats didn’t throw it much better, as Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder threw three picks himself.

Cincinnati limited USF to 291 yards of offense but had just 332 yards of their own. The two teams combined for nine turnovers as South Florida fell to 1-2 on the season.

FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES (1-2) vs. JACKSONVILLE STATE GAMECOCKS (0-1)

Result: Florida State won 41-24

For awhile it looked like Florida State’s thus far dreadful season was going to get a lot worse after they fell behind 21-7 deep into the second quarter. Sophomore quarterback Jordan Travis led the Seminoles on a 75-yard scoring drive that he capped off with a 1-yard scoring run with just :39 seconds left in the opening half.

Travis his wide receiver Tamorrion Terry for 48 yards to start the third quarter, and the Seminoles tied it up just two plays later. Jacksonville State regained the lead with a field goal on the ensuing drive, but Florida State’s next two third quarter drives got into the end zone as the Seminoles started to pull away.

Florida State’s offense struggled in its first two games, but a strong performance from Travis (12-17, 210 yards) and a dominant ground attack (263 yards, five touchdowns) got the unit rolling against the Gamecocks.

PITTSBURGH PANTHERS (3-1) vs. NC STATE WOLFPACK (2-1)

Result: Pittsburgh lost 30-29

Pittsburgh came into this contest undefeated on the back of a brilliant defense that ranked second in yards allowed per game. For the first time all season, the Panther defense had some problems, as NC State accumulated 28 first downs and 398 yards of offense.

Pitt’s offense finally put up some yards (503), but settling for field goals in two red zone trips were costly. Not nearly as costly, however, as getting stopped on downs at the 1-yard line in the third quarter.

Pitt took a 29-24 lead with just 1:44 left in the game, but the vaunted Panther defense allowed NC State to go 79 yards on eight plays for the game-winning touchdown pass from quarterback Devin Leary to Emeka Emezie.

CLEMSON TIGERS (3-0) vs. VIRGINIA CAVALIERS (1-1)

Result: Clemson won 41-23

This game was interesting. Clemson dominated early, taking a 24-3 lead in the second quarter, but the Cavaliers scored with just :41 seconds left in the half to cut into the lead. Virginia then responded to a Clemson third quarter field goal with a touchdown drive to make it 27-17. Clemson pulled away after that, but the Tigers were challenged a bit in this contest.

Virginia racked up 417 yards against the Clemson defense, but two turnovers proved costly. Clemson relied on big plays, with running back Travis Etienne being the driving force. Etienne only rushed for 73 yards, but he did rack up 114 receiving yards on five catches.

NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (2-0) at BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES (2-1)

Result: North Carolina won 26-22

This was a highly entertaining game to watch. North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell and BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec traded highlight reel plays, but in the end North Carolina was the better team.

Howell’s numbers weren’t sexy (14-26, 225 yards), but he was a playmaker, especially on third-down. Jurkovec passed for 313 yards - his second 300-yard game of the season - but he needed 56 passes to get there, and the Boston College run game was non-existent.

Boston College almost tied it with seconds remaining after Jurkovec hit receiver CJ Lewis with a 6-yard strike on a slant route to make it 24-22. BC went for two but Jurkovec was picked off and it was ran back for a 2-point conversion.

Jurkovec went 9-11 for 90 yards on the final drive. He actually threw three touchdowns on the final drive, but the first two were negated by penalties.

WAKE FOREST DEMON DEACONS (1-2) vs. CAMPBELL FIGHTING CAMELS (0-1)

Result: Wake Forest won 66-14

Wake Forest dominated in-state FCS opponent Campbell on Friday night. The Deacons racked up 574 yards of offense thanks to a very balanced attack (275 pass yards, 299 rush yards). Wake Forest forced four turnovers in the win.

Note: Louisville, Georgia Tech and Syracuse were all off.

