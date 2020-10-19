Notre Dame Opponent Recap: Week Seven

It was a rough weekend for Notre Dame’s opponent, who went 3-7 on the weekend (not including Louisville). Notre Dame’s opponents are currently 24-31 on the season. Just three Notre Dame opponents (Clemson, Boston College, North Carolina) have a winning record.

Here’s how the Irish opponents fared in week seven:

DUKE BLUE DEVILS (1-5) at NC STATE WOLFPACK (4-1)

Result: NC State beat Duke by a 31-20 score

Duke had a 20-14 halftime lead, but the Wolfpack outscored them 17-0 in the second half as the Blue Devils fell to 1-5 on the season. It was a sloppy game for both teams, who each turned it over three times. A blocked punt for a touchdown allowed NC State to cut into a 17-7 Duke lead. That came after Duke opened the scoring with a punt return for a score.

Duke quarterback Chase Brice threw three more interceptions, giving him 11 on the season.

SOUTH FLORIDA BULLS (1-4) at TEMPLE OWLS (1-1)

Result: Temple beat South Florida by a 39-37 score

For much of the game it appeared the Bulls were poised to get their second win. South Florida took a 31-20 lead late in the third quarter, but Temple quickly responded and went on a 19-0 run that turned an 11-point lead into an 8-point deficit for the Bulls.

South Florida’s defense gave up 32 first downs in the win, and the two teams combined for five interceptions.

NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (3-1) at FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES (2-3)

Result: Florida State beat UNC by a 31-28 score

This was a wild affair, and it ended with Florida State earning a much-needed victory. We will find out if this is the kind of program changing win that first-year head coach Mike Norvell needed to get things on track.

Florida State jumped all over North Carolina, using an early Tar Heel turnover and a second quarter pick six to take a 24-0 lead. North Carolina made it 24-7 with just 1:02 left in the first half, but Florida State went right back down the field for a score, making it 31-7 heading into halftime.

North Carolina battled back, outscoring Florida State 21-0 in the second half. The Tar Heels had the ball late with a chance to either tie or take the lead, but the Florida State defense forced a turnover on downs, giving the Seminoles a huge upset victory.

PITTSBURGH PANTHERS (3-3) at MIAMI HURRICANES (4-1)

Result: Miami beat Pitt by a 31-19 score

Pitt was handicapped in the game due to starting quarterback Kenny Pickett being ruled out prior to the game with an ankle injury. The Panthers battled, but they didn’t have enough firepower to win the game.

Miami jumped out to a 21-9 lead in the third quarter, but Pittsburgh turned an interception into a 1-yard scoring drive to make it 21-16. Pitt got the ball with a chance to take the lead, but a fumble gave the ball back to the Hurricanes, and Miami took advantage by scoring on two plays to make it 28-16.

Pitt’s ground game was dominated, with the Panthers rushing for just 22 yards on 26 carries.

CLEMSON TIGERS (5-0) at GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (2-3)

Result: Clemson beat Georgia Tech by a 73-7 score

Georgia Tech made the mistake of intercepting Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence early in the game, and all it seemed to do was tick off Lawrence and the Tigers. Georgia Tech tied it at 7-7 in the first quarter, but Clemson steamrolled after that.

Clemson out-gained Georgia Tech 671-204, including 500 passing yards. Lawrence was brilliant, completing 24-32 passes for 404 yards and five touchdowns. Seventeen different Clemson players caught passes in the win.

BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES (3-2) at VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES (3-1)

Result: Virginia Tech beat Boston College by a 40-14 score

Boston College had a lot of different chances to make this a game, but turnovers doomed the Eagles. BC drove into Virginia Tech territory on each of its first two drives, but both ended with fumbles. After Virginia Tech got the scoring started with a field goal, BC responded with a 13-play, 77-yard drive for a touchdown.

Virginia Tech went back on top with a quick touchdown drive, which was followed by a Phil Jurkovec interception. The Hokies followed that up with another touchdown to take a 17-7 lead into halftime. Jurkovec hit tight end Hunter Long for a 20-yard touchdown early in the third quarter to make it 17-14.

The Hokies responded with a score and the Eagles fumbled on their very next series. BC never had any momentum after that and the Hokies scored the final 23 points of the game. Jurkovec passed for 345 yards and two scores, but he threw two picks and the Eagles turned it over five times, something you can’t do on the road. Virginia Tech rushed for an impressive 350 yards in the win.

LIBERTY FLAMES (5-0) at SYRACUSE ORANGE (1-4)

Result: Liberty beat Syracuse by a 38-21 score

Not only did Syracuse lose at home to Liberty, but they were dominated by the Flames.

Liberty led 35-14 at one point, and they out-gained Syracuse 520-308. Liberty rushed for 338 yards to Syracuse’s 97 in the win. To make matters worse, Syracuse committed 10 penalties in the loss.

VIRGINIA CAVALIERS (1-3) at WAKE FOREST DEMON DEACONS (2-2)

Result: Wake Forest beat Virginia by a 40-23 score

Turnovers were a huge part of this win, as was Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman. Virginia turned it over three times, which proved costly as the Cavaliers scored just 23 points despite 420 yards of offense. Virginia was balanced, rushing for 218 yards and passing for 202 yards.

Wake Forest didn’t turn the ball over once, but it did have 12 penalties in the victory. Hartman passed for 309 yards on just 16 completions. Running back Kenneth Walker III rushed for 128 yards and three scores, and junior wideout Jaquarii Roberson hauled in seven passes for 126 yards.

