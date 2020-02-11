IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Troy Pride Jr. Rises In Latest PFF Mock Draft

Bryan Driskell

Pro Football Focus NFL Draft analyst Mike Renner released his latest two-round Mock Draft and there were two former Notre Dame players on his list, but it wasn’t the two Irish players we are used to seeing.

Renner has the Detroit Lions taking defensive end Julian Okwara in the second round with the No. 35 overall pick. That would be an intriguing selection because it would put Okwara on a Lions roster that has a very familiar face.

“Okwara joins his brother on the Lions and should prove to be a quick upgrade, as well. The younger Okwara also considerably outperformed the elder for the Irish. Julian was sixth in the nation with 61 pressures in 2018 before an injury-shortened 2019 campaign.”

Romeo Okwara - Julian’s older brother - had just 1.5 sacks this past season while making just one start. He started 14 games for the Lions in 2018 and finished with a team-leading 7.5 sacks. Okwara has 95 tackles, 10 tackles and 11 tackles for loss in his four-year career. The younger Okwara had 13 sacks the last two seasons for Notre Dame.

Renner had cornerback Troy Pride Jr. going to the Kansas City Chiefs with the No. 63 overall pick. This is the highest I’ve seen Pride in a mock draft, which is a positive for him considering he has yet to perform at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he is expected to thrive.

“Pride had an up-and-down career at Notre Dame, but he made himself a good deal of money with his performance at the Senior Bowl. His 50% win rate in the one-on-ones during the week of practices was the highest of any defensive back in attendance.”

Tight end Cole Kmet was not in the first two rounds of Renner’s mock draft, which I found a bit surprising. Renner had Washington tight end Hunter Bryant going with the No. 49 overall pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers. I’ll be shocked if Kmet falls out of the first two rounds, but the Combine should clear things up a bit for Kmet and other Irish prospects.

Newsletter
https://www.subscribepage.com/irish-breakdown-newsletter
Comments (2)
No. 1-1
Fitz1105
Fitz1105

Not sure I’d characterize Pride’s career as “Up and down”. He wasn’t perfect, but he was pretty consistently good

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Opportunity Awaits Jeff Quinn And The Notre Dame Line

Line coach Jeff Quinn has an opportunity to silence critics by having a big year on and off the field.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Coaching Candidate Profile: Robert Steeples

A look at the resume for Robert Steeples, a candidate for Notre Dame's cornerbacks coach position

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Spring Preview: Safety

Breaking down the Notre Dame safety depth chart heading into the spring

Bryan Driskell

by

Coachty22

2021 Big Board: Notre Dame Commits

Breaking down and grading the 2021 commits for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Pass Rush Continues Upward Trend

The Fighting Irish pass rush was improved in 2019 despite the loss of All-American Jerry Tillery

Bryan Driskell

by

maloy49

Notre Dame Kicks Off Road Trip With Grind-It-Out Victory

The Irish came from behind to earn a gritty 61-57 victory over the Tigers

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Former Notre Dame Players Make Final XFL Rosters

Five former Notre Dame players are set to play in the XFL in 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

Mizzo40

Nine Notre Dame Players Invited To NFL Scouting Combine

Nine former Irish players will get a chance to shine at the NFL Scouting Combine

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

TDN Mock Draft: Historic Result For Notre Dame

If the latest mock draft from Jonah Tuls holds true it would be a historic result for Notre Dame.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Cole Kmet And Julian Okwara In Round 2 Of Latest Mock Drafts

Jordan Reid and Eric Edholm project the top Irish draft prospects into round 2

Bryan Driskell

by

Ct33