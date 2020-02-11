Troy Pride Jr. Rises In Latest PFF Mock Draft

Pro Football Focus NFL Draft analyst Mike Renner released his latest two-round Mock Draft and there were two former Notre Dame players on his list, but it wasn’t the two Irish players we are used to seeing.

Renner has the Detroit Lions taking defensive end Julian Okwara in the second round with the No. 35 overall pick. That would be an intriguing selection because it would put Okwara on a Lions roster that has a very familiar face.

“Okwara joins his brother on the Lions and should prove to be a quick upgrade, as well. The younger Okwara also considerably outperformed the elder for the Irish. Julian was sixth in the nation with 61 pressures in 2018 before an injury-shortened 2019 campaign.”

Romeo Okwara - Julian’s older brother - had just 1.5 sacks this past season while making just one start. He started 14 games for the Lions in 2018 and finished with a team-leading 7.5 sacks. Okwara has 95 tackles, 10 tackles and 11 tackles for loss in his four-year career. The younger Okwara had 13 sacks the last two seasons for Notre Dame.

Renner had cornerback Troy Pride Jr. going to the Kansas City Chiefs with the No. 63 overall pick. This is the highest I’ve seen Pride in a mock draft, which is a positive for him considering he has yet to perform at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he is expected to thrive.

“Pride had an up-and-down career at Notre Dame, but he made himself a good deal of money with his performance at the Senior Bowl. His 50% win rate in the one-on-ones during the week of practices was the highest of any defensive back in attendance.”

Tight end Cole Kmet was not in the first two rounds of Renner’s mock draft, which I found a bit surprising. Renner had Washington tight end Hunter Bryant going with the No. 49 overall pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers. I’ll be shocked if Kmet falls out of the first two rounds, but the Combine should clear things up a bit for Kmet and other Irish prospects.