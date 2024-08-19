Notre Dame Football: PFF’s Bold Prediction of What’s Coming
Pro Football Focus is a polarizing company. Some fans swear by their metrics, while others swear at them. Me? I'm an unapologetic data nerd and I've been using PFF for almost a decade. I love getting in the weeds when evaluating players, units, and teams. Traditional stats are way too insufficient and never tell a complete story. And nobody sweats the small statistical details like PFF.
So when their Dalton Wasserman went on air to say the Fighting Irish could wind up having the single best defense in college football this year, it caught my attention... and confirmed what I already believed.
4 Reasons Notre Dame Will Have College Football's BEST D in 2024
1. Dominant D-Line
It all begins in the trenches, where the Fighting Irish boast one of the deepest and most talented front walls in the country. The tackle tandem of Howard Cross III and Rylie Mills is elite, and the addition of RJ Oben gives the unit a top-flight edge rusher. If someone steps up opposite Oben, ND will own the line of scrimmage all season long.
2. No-Fly Zone
As good as the D-line is in South Bend, the secondary might be better. The Fighting Irish return a pair of All-America candidates, CB Benjamin Morrison and S Xavier Watts, from a defensive backfield that led the FBS in pass efficiency defense in 2023. Plus, S Rod Heard and NB Jordan Clark are underrated portal additions with extensive experience.
3. Muscle Memory
Great defensive play is now the norm for the Fighting Irish. It's a part of the culture and identity of the program, especially since Marcus Freeman took over. ND has allowed less than 20 points per game in five of the last six seasons. The program raised the bar in 2023, ranking seventh nationally in points per game allowed and fifth in yards per play.
4. Staff Continuity
Everyone is back, headlined by third-year defensive coordinator Al Golden. Continuity is a very big deal that affects everything from playbook retention and team chemistry to high school and portal recruiting. Maintaining staff continuity has also helped reduce transfer and NFL defections. ND is building a culture of defense that'll reach new heights this season.