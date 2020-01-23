IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Notre Dame No. 9 in PFF Way-Too-Early Top 25

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame cracked the Top 10 in the Pro Football Focus Way-Too-Early Top 25 for the 2020 season. The Fighting Irish ranked No. 9 according to PFF.

It marks the fourth major publication to rank the Irish in the Top 10 of their initial rankings for the 2020 season, with PFF joining Sports Illustrated, Sporting News and ESPN.

Here is why PFF ranked Notre Dame in its Top 10:

"There’s still a lot of room for improvement for Irish quarterback Ian Book. The stat book will show he threw 34 touchdowns and just six interceptions, but it’s important to put these things into context. Against Power-5 competition, Book had just a 67.6 passing grade while producing 13 big-time throws and 13 turnover-worthy plays. Against non-Power-5 competition, Book had a 92.5 passing grade while producing nine big-time throws and one turnover-worthy play. His pocket presence is poor, but luckily he’ll be behind an offensive line that returns four starters who all are featured in the top 30 returning linemen. If Book progresses in 2020, the Irish can easily creep up the rankings. They’ll also have one of the best young defensive backs in Kyle Hamilton, who impressed in his true freshman campaign by producing an 89.8 coverage grade."

Notre Dame actually returns five starting offensive lineman in 2020, but the note on the returners was interesting. Notre Dame had more Top 30 OL on the PFF list than any team in the country, and only three other teams had more than one (BYU, Air Force, Kentucky).

Three Notre Dame opponents were also in the Top 25. Clemson ranked No. 2 on the list with the Ohio State Buckeyes ranking No. 1. In the three previous Top 25's the Tigers were on top.

Wisconsin is ranked No. 10 and Louisville is ranked No. 18. Notre Dame plays Wisconsin in Lambeau FIeld on October 3rd, Clemson at home on November 7th and Louisville on Senior Day on November 21st.

Newsletter
https://www.subscribepage.com/irish-breakdown-newsletter

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

IB Insider: Latest On Notre Dame Football

Sharing the latest intel I've been able to gather about the Notre Dame football program.

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish4life99

Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football.

Bryan Driskell

by

Chief1

Opportunity Awaits Notre Dame DB's At The Senior Bowl

Former Notre Dame standouts Troy Pride Jr., Jalen Elliott and Alohi Gilman all have a chance to shine at the Reese's Senior Bowl

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Film Room: Breaking Down The Game Of Tyler Buchner

Breaking down and grading the play of 2021 quarterback Tyler Buchner

Bryan Driskell

by

NDIRISHGUY

Recruiting: Notre Dame Hitting California And Florida

The Notre Dame staff is hitting California and Florida harder in the 2021 and 2022 recruiting cycles

Brian Smith

Film Room: Breaking Down The Game Of Cane Berrong

Breaking down and grading Notre Dame 2021 tight end commit Cane Berrong

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Recruiting News & Notes

News and notes about Notre Dame's recruiting efforts in 2021 and 2022

Brian Smith

by

IrishND88

Syracuse Stops Late Notre Dame Run As Irish Fall

The Fighting Irish battled back from a pair of 13-point deficits but the rally came up just short

Bryan Driskell

Sports Illustrated Mock Draft: Julian Okwara In Round One

The latest Sports Illustrated Mock Draft has the former Irish end going in round one

Bryan Driskell

2020: Who Is Going, Who Is Staying

Breaking down who Notre Dame and its 2020 opponents lost early to the NFL, and who returns

Bryan Driskell

by

NDIRISHGUY