The Notre Dame football program is in the midst of a challenging time when it comes to building the 2020 football program.

According to a source close to the program, Notre Dame is planning on shutting down the Guglielmino Athletics Complex, which means any student-athletes in town will likely be returning home.

Based on recent decisions by Notre Dame, the NCAA and the various conferences I would be shocked if the school opens back up and the Irish have spring practice. This puts the Notre Dame program and the rest of the college football world in a situation we have never seen, at least not in my lifetime.

All programs must readjust, but the program that matters the most to all of you is Notre Dame. Later this week, I am going to write how no spring impacts Notre Dame from a personnel standpoint and how it might impact the Irish once we get to the fall.

But there are very important steps the Irish staff must take between now and whenever they are able to get players back on campus, which hopefully is this summer. How the staff and players handle the next few weeks to months will largely determine how good the team will be in the fall.

Here are the steps I believe must be taken to ensure the team is best prepared when they finally assemble.

1. Strength Program Must Readjust — Normally at this time the players would be going through daily workouts on campus with the strength staff. They would be in a state of the art weight room with trainers and nutritionists.

The current situation is that not only are players now at home - or heading home, many are in situations where local gyms and fitness centers are closed while the country deals with the COVID-19 virus.

Notre Dame’s strength staff must have a two-fold plan for players during the spring. The first is one for players who either don’t have a gym to go to, or have very limited access to what they might have in their homes. That will likely include a very “old school” plan that involves a regiment of stretches, push ups, sits ups, etc.

For players that do have access to a gym or fitness center, the reality is most won’t have the same equipment that Notre Dame has on campus, and not every fitness center will be the same. This will require the staff to put a great deal of individual work in with each player to find out what access they have. To do this right, the Notre Dame strength staff will need to tailor each workout to fit what is available for each player. A one-size-fits-all route won’t work in this situation.

The second part of the plan is to develop a running/agilities workout for each player. Most should have access to grass fields, whether it be their own yards, a park or a high school field. It should be easier to design a running regiment for each player due to this likely access.

Having a detailed nutrition program is also a must, which means parents of Notre Dame players across the country are going to play an important role as well.

2. Coaches Must Create A Detailed Drill Workout — Notre Dame players are missing out on 14 practices where they would receive instruction and a lot of drill work and film work. That won’t happen now that spring practice is suspended and will likely be canceled. Notre Dame cannot have its players go a month or two without getting the drill work in.

As a former Division III coach, a level of football that didn’t have spring ball for most of my career, this is something I am used to, but for FBS coaches this is a step back. That means the coaching staff will need to come up with a detailed drill program for players. It must be position specific, it must include detailed instructions on how to execute each drill, the importance of it and the parameters of the drill.

Doing regular check ins and being open to questions from the players is a must, and something I’m sure the coaches are doing.

3. Teach Through Film — Modern technology is great in that players no longer need to meet a coach in his office or the film room to work through game film and practice film. Players now have access to all the film as long as they have a computer. It would be great for the coaches to provide the players with an offseason film plan.

This includes providing a list of film to watch, what to watch for and how they should engage with the film. I’m not sure what the NCAA rules are about this, but perhaps have players watch film with a certain objective in mind and then have them write reports or provide feedback that coaches can then review and provide feedback on.

This wouldn’t be “Watch the Georgia game.” It would be, “Watch this game, focus on the offensive line, look for any tells you can find to determine run-pass pre-snap.” Then later you might say, “Watch this game, talk to me about their run scheme and how we can best attack it.” You can tailor this for each position, and it will help the players really dive into the film and start thinking deeper about the game.

4. Develop Top-Down Communication For Players — Communication is going to be incredibly important during this period, and for two completely different reasons. When the players are on campus and going through spring and summer workouts it is easy for position coaches to stay involved with players.

Defensive line coach Mike Elston, for example, does a tremendous job building bonds with his players, including having them over his house and around his family as much as the NCAA will allow.

When players are all home for an extended period of time it can be more challenging, but that is when coaches can truly show players how much they care and how important they are to them. This isn’t like the summer where everyone is on vacation, this is a crucial period for the program.

How tight knit and unified this team is will have a huge impact on how good the team is in the fall. The staff has a chance to build a strong, strong bond with the players. That means having consistent contact with them, and not just to talk football. This is a scary time, and knowing the coaches are there and are reaching out and are truly concerned about them would go a very, very long way.

This is especially true for head coach Brian Kelly. If Kelly stays in constant communication with his players it would serve him very well. He absolutely must make staying in PERSONAL CONTACT with his players throughout this situation is vital to the program’s success. I’m not talking about sending out group emails. I’m talking about Kelly talking to players, constantly, and I’m talking about Kelly texting players with individualized messages and questions.

Kelly must also stay on top of his entire staff and make sure they are doing the same.

The coordinators must also do the same thing, and go beyond just their position players. Of course the position coaches must do the same, and they can have the most frequent contact. Check in with players, ask how they are doing, ask how their family is doing, be there for any questions or fears they have.

The communication is also incredibly important from an academic standpoint. When looking at this from a coaches point of view, arguably my biggest concern is the fact players aren’t on campus for the academic help/support and focus.

They are all at home, which can make it harder to focus, harder to be accountable and harder to reach out for, and get, academic support. The position coaches are the frontline for this situation, and this needs to be a top priority for them.

This will certainly be a challenging time for the Notre Dame football program. Of course the health and safety of the players, coaches and all staff is important, but looking forward it’s a challenge on how to build the 2020 football team in the current circumstances.

The programs that are the most successful in the fall will be those who have the most detailed plan of attack, develop the strongest bonds with their players and the ones who create the most genuine accountability throughout the program.