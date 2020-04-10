IrishBreakdown
Notre Dame Players Will Be Part Of Virtual Draft Presentation

Bryan Driskell

The 2020 NFL Draft is going to have an incredibly different look this year, but there will still be a Notre Dame Fighting Irish flavor when you watch.

As our nation deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL has made two very important decisions. One is that it will not move the date of the NFL Draft and two, it will be an entirely virtual draft.

We won’t see any players walking onto the stage with a team jersey and hat of their new team as they walk up and shake hands with the commissioner. But according to NFL.com, there will still be top players participating in the live draft. Fifty-eight draft prospects will virtually participate in the April 23-25 draft.

Three Notre Dame players were announced as participants. The article from NFL.com mentioned 58 players, but only 56 were listed.

Tight end Cole Kmet is one of just two tight ends that will participate in the virtual draft. The other tight end will be LSU’s Thaddeus Moss, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool is also on the list, and he’s one of the 10 wide receivers on the virtual draft participation list.

Defensive end Julian Okwara is also on the virtual participation list. He’s one of six players listed as either an edge player or a defensive end.

My understanding of these types of selections is they are chosen based on feedback from teams based on how they evaluate and grade players. According to the NFL.com release how the players will participate will be revealed as we get closer to the actual draft.

