Notre Dame Players Are Not Taking Georgia Tech Lightly

Notre Dame's veterans know that Georgia Tech is talented enough to give them problems

Notre Dame has the opportunity to secure a fifth-straight 10-win season this upcoming Saturday on Senior Day against Georgia Tech. The Irish will also look to extend a 23-game win streak against ACC opponents during the regular season as well as a 40-game win streak against unranked opponents, the longest active streak in the FBS.

Though the Yellow Jackets are just 3-7 on the season, that record is misleading considering the amount of close games they’ve played and the talent they have on the roster. Four of Georgia Tech’s losses have been by one possession or less.

According to Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan, the Irish won’t be taking the Yellow Jackets lightly by any means.

“Georgia Tech is a great team. They have great players all over the place so we don’t need to act like they’re not good at all because they’re an amazing team and it’s going to take a lot to beat them,” Coan said. “We have to be on our A-game.”

In fact, Georgia Tech is outgaining Notre Dame in total offense for the season 401.2 yards/game to 396.9 yards/game.

Likewise, Irish fifth-year captain nose tackle Kurt Hinish is aware of the challenge that Georgia Tech presents.

“They are a very dangerous team," Hinish said. "They have a solid offensive line, they have a really good running back, they have a really good quarterback. Both their quarterbacks are really good, their second string is super fast, he can throw the ball, the first-string guy is kind of coming into his own and he can throw the ball and he’s very athletic as well."



The Yellow Jackets first string quarterback, Jeff Sims, has thrown for 1,468 yards and 12 touchdowns this season in eight games played. On the ground, Sims has racked up 372 rushing yards and four scores. Meanwhile Sims’ backup, Jordan Yates - who started last week against Boston College - has completed 63 percent of his passes for 739 yards and six touchdowns with just two interceptions in six games played. Yates has accumulated 90 yards and two touchdowns rushing as well.

The best player for the Yellow Jackets this season has been running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who Irish head coach Brian Kelly noted should be in contention for ACC Player of the Year.

Gibbs has rushed for 687 yards and four scores thus far, good enough for 5.3 yards per carry. He’s also the leading receiver for Georgia Tech, pacing the team with 35 receptions and 474 receiving yards with two touchdowns. The freshman has also racked up over 500 return yards this season, including a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown this past weekend against Boston College.

Per Hinish, there are no holes in Gibbs’ game.

“He’s so fast, and he’s elusive," Hinish explained. "If you watch his film, he has great vision, he’s really strong, he breaks tackles really easily. You’re not going to arm tackle this guy.”

“Really fast coming out of the backfield, you can see on wheel routes and flares and stuff how fast he is. He’s great in open space, I can’t say enough about the kid, he’s a beast.”

The game plan for Notre Dame defensively on Saturday is simple.

“Get Jahmyr Gibbs on the ground, that’s it,” Hinish said.

The Irish defense has recently begun to blossom, as both Virginia and Navy were held without a touchdown over the last two weeks. But, few teams have had an answer for Gibbs so far this season.

It won’t be easy, but winning in November in college football never is, even if the Irish have made it seem that way in recent history. Notre Dame is also seeking a 15th consecutive win in November, a streak that dates back to 2017, come Saturday.

