Notre Dame Players Break Down Victory Over Georgia Tech

Notre Dame secured its fifth straight 10-win season for the first time in program history with a 55-0 domination of Georgia Tech on Senior Day on Saturday. With the win, the Irish extended the nation’s longest active win streak over unranked teams to 41 and beat an ACC opponent in the regular season for the 24th time in a row.

Here’s what the Irish players had to say after the trouncing of the Yellow Jackets.

MICHAEL MAYER, TIGHT END

On when he knew he was going to score on his 52-yard touchdown reception

“Probably when that ball left Jack’s hand.”

On senior and fellow tight end George Takacs

“That’s an extraordinary dude right there. He comes in and he works his tail off every day. He doesn’t get 5-6 catches every game, he doesn’t get touchdowns, he goes in, blocks, does what he needs to do and I’m really proud of him. I wish he would’ve gotten the touchdown but at the end of the day, he’s been having a great season and it doesn’t matter.”

On quarterback Jack Coan

“He just has such emotional mastery to him. He can make a mistake and it doesn’t phase the man at all, I think that’s probably one of the greatest things about Jack. The past couple of games he’s been very good at that, he’s made few mistakes and he’s been getting the ball where the ball needs to be.”

On the offense’s recent success

“I think we’ve definitely found our identity. Coan’s been throwing the ball great, Kyren’s been running the ball great. We’ve got Diggs now as our RB2 playing great. Our offense is really coming together.”

On the team’s cohesion between veterans and underclassmen

“I think it’s just the leaders on the team. Last year as a freshman, I had great senior leaders, great junior leaders, most that are playing in the league right now and I learned a ton from them. Coming into this season, I knew my role as a leader had definitely become a little bigger and I feel like I’ve done a good job with that this year… Every freshman that has come in here has worked their tail off and I’m proud of them.”

On preparing for Stanford

“I don’t think we change one thing. We’re going to come in, we’re going to lift, we’re going to watch film over this game Monday, practice Tuesday and Wednesday and then do our walk through Friday. I think it’s just going to be the same thing we’ve been doing all year, we’re not going to change anything up.”

HOWARD CROSS III, DEFENSIVE TACKLE

On Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa’s 70-yard fumble return touchdown

“The entire DLine, the entire team in general just jumped out of their seats immediately. Everyone thought it was great. He even said in the Virginia game I think two years ago he had the same thing but he wasn’t quite fast enough so we always like made fun of him for that. Just seeing him to do that was really crazy, everyone loved it.”

On what Tagovailoa-Amosa’s presence has meant to the defense

“One of Coach Freeman’s biggest philosophies is lead by the strong. So, Myron being here for five years he’s definitely one of those people, taking everybody under his wing, telling everybody what to do, just being a great role model for every single person. Even now like me, for the freshman coming in, for the freshman already here, he’s a role model to everybody.”

On the defensive improvement throughout the season

“I think the biggest thing is communication. We preach that every single day, practice, game. If you watch closely, from the beginning of the season somebody would yell an automatic or pressure and just one person would yell it, but now if one person yells it the entire defense yells it on the field.

"And just finishing strong, making sure everybody has technique. We were in the locker room at halftime and Coach Freeman said, ‘I do not care about the score, I care about everybody doing their technique, everybody doing the right thing, everybody getting to the ball’. So, even when we were up that much we don’t change a single thing.”

On how important defensive stunts have been in getting pressure on opposing QBs

“Extremely critical. No one that gets a sack gets it on their own, somebody makes a pick or hits somebody to get them free so everybody’s working together as one unit to get production.”

ISAIAH FOSKEY, DEFENSIVE END

On the forced fumble that led to Tagovailoa-Amosa’s touchdown return

“During that whole play I just saw the back of the quarterback, his whole back so I just knew he was going to roll out or something like that. I just saw the ball, he cocked it back, and I’m always going for the ball. I just saw the ball, went for the ball and got Myron the touchdown so that was fun to watch and see.”

On defense’s success getting to opposing QBs

“I feel like just our execution of the technique, that’s what we’ve been focusing on the past three weeks. Especially Navy, was just technique, technique and it just carried on throughout the week(s).”

On pressure that led to Jack Kiser’s 43-yard pick six

“I didn’t even know [Georgia Tech’s QB] got the ball off, I just tried to wrap him up and I just heard the crowd going and I was like, ‘oh something definitely happened’. That was a cool experience just to see Jack Kiser running into the end zone. I’ve seen that so many times already, against Wisconsin too seeing him run into the end zone, but it was just fun to see that I contributed to that.”

On evolution and growth of defense from beginning of season

“I’m not surprised at all. We’re not surprised we just kept with it and progress will come.

I feel like in the beginning of the year it was a little bit of an adjustment from Coach Lea to Coach Freeman. We finally got it together, I don’t know the game that really sparked it for us to play Coach Freeman football but this was just the game that we put it all on display.”

LOGAN DIGGS, RUNNING BACK

On how much Kyren Williams has helped him grow as a running back

“I would say honestly that Kyren is probably the reason I’m comfortable and why I’m doing what I’m doing because he took me under his wing all throughout camp and through weights and workouts. They partner me with him with everything, they want his habits to rub off on me and it’s starting to pay off.

Me and Kyren have a strong relationship and the whole running back room in general we all have that connection and we like to communicate with each other.”

On what specifically Kyren has helped with

“My attention to detail on things and definitely my mindset. The way that Kyren approaches the game is just different from anyone and anything I’ve ever seen, his mindset is very strong, he’s very confident and that rubs off on me and it rubs off on our whole room. We all have that mentality that the first man is not going to tackle us or that we’re going to be the best on the field when we’re on the field and make the most of our opportunities.”

On his increased production throughout the season

“I really think it's practice and mostly reps. That goes for any running back. The game slows down as you get more reps in, the coaches start putting trust in you, and you start building your own confidence.”

On seeing fellow freshman RB Audric Estime, carry the ball six times for 61 yards at the end of the game

“That’s my dog. Watching him out there play tonight, I mean all of the talks that me and him have together, I know that it was long overdue and he was really excited and ready to go out and play. He’s been ready and he proved that tonight. I’m proud of him.”

The Irish close out the season next weekend against Stanford and are seeking a third season out of the past four with at least 11 wins.

