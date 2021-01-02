Players Of The Game From The Notre Dame Loss To Alabama

Notre Dame's season came to a crashing halt last night when the Fighting Irish lost to Alabama in the Rose Bowl. Despite the loss there were several standouts in the win.

OFFENSE - Offensive Line

Runner Up: RB Kyren Williams

Notre Dame's offensive woes certainly didn't have anything to do with the play of the offensive line. The Irish big men gave the running backs room to work in the first half, which led to the offense rushing for over 100 yards in the first two quarters. They also helped make room for running back Chris Tyree to go for 27 yards on a screen in the first quarter.

Right tackle Robert Hainsey played an outstanding game, handling the Alabama edge rushers, getting good movement at the point of attack and he worked well on the second level. Left tackle Liam Eichenberg also played well, and he and guard Aaron Banks combined for a number of strong combo blocks that opened up room to run.

Center Zeke Correll was late getting over on an A-gap rush that resulted in a sack, but outside of that he played well in what was just his second career start. Correll battled, held his own against bigger players and blocked well in space. Right guard Tommy Kraemer also had his moments in the run game and protection.

DEFENSE - Jayson Ademilola, Defensive Tackle

Stats: 5 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 0.5 sack, 1 break up

Runners Up: S Kyle Hamilton

Ademilola was one of the standouts for the Irish defense. He was a disruptive force in the pass game, getting multiple pressures on quarterback Mac Jones. That included a strong third quarter bull rush that ended with him batting the ball back to Jones, who caught it for an 8-yard loss.

Ademilola was used mostly in passing situations, but in limited run game opportunities he was impressive. The junior defensive tackle got a good push, his penetration was impressive and he made multiple run stops despite limited opportunities.

Alabama's big linemen had a hard time with Ademilola's athleticism throughout the game.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Jay Bramblett, Punter

Stats: 4 punts, 47.2 average

Bramblett pinned Alabama deep at its own 3-yard line early in the game, which is all you can ask for from your punter. He got good distance and arc on his boots and put forth a quality performance.

