    November 21, 2021
    Players Of The Game From The Notre Dame Victory Over Georgia Tech

    Selecting the top standouts from the Notre Dame win over Georgia Tech wasn't easy, but the picks are in
    Picking just three standouts from Notre Dame's dominant 55-0 victory over Georgia Tech wasn't easy, but at the end of the day there were three players whose performance stood above the rest.

    Here are my picks for top players from the dominant Notre Dame victory.

    OFFENSE - JACK COAN, QUARTERBACK

    Stats: 15-20, 75%, 285 yards, 2 touchdowns
    Runners Up: TE Michael Mayer, WR Kevin Austin

    There wasn't another Notre Dame player that had numbers that come close to what Coan produced. The Irish signal caller passed for 285 yards, his second best performance of the season, and completed 75% of his throws.

    Coan's performance is why none of the Irish skill players had overly impressive numbers, or at least lacked the volume to contend for top player honors. Here's what I mean, Coan did a brilliant job executing the game plan and spreading the ball around. He competed passes to nine different receivers and attacked all three levels of the Yellow Jacket defense.

    His timing and decision making was as good as it has been all season and his play-action fakes were effective. Combined with a strong game plan this led to Coan carving the Georgia Tech defense apart. Coan completed all three of his third and fourth-down throws in the first half, with each completion moving the chains, including a third-and-5 (16 yards to Michael Mayer) and a fourth-and-2 (9 yards to Braden Lenzy) to set up the first touchdown drive of the game.

    DEFENSE - ISAIAH FOSKEY, DEFENSIVE END

    Stats: 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles
    Runners Up: LB Isaiah Pryor, DT Howard Cross III, DT Jayson Ademilola

    There were so many standouts on defense, but what pushed Foskey to the top was the plays he made led to game-changing plays. Georgia Tech could not block Foskey, who made plays in the run and pass game, but on the first series of the game he showed that it was going to be a very long day for the Yellow Jacket offense.

    Foskey pushed the left tackle into the backfield on the first play of the game. He finished that drive with a great rush that forced QB Jordan Yates out of the pocket, and as Foskey was taking Yates to the ground he flicked the ball out and into the arms of Jack Kiser, who returned it for a touchdown.

    Foskey's third quarter sack of Yates forced a fumble - his second forced fumble of the game - and the ball was picked up and returned for a 70-yard touchdown by Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa.

    SPECIAL TEAMS - CHRIS TYREE, KICK RETURN

    Stats: 1 return, 51 yards

    Place kicker Jonathan Doerer got consideration for a good stretch of kickoffs and the fact he nailed both field goal attempts and all six of his extra point attempts. The reason Tyree gets the edge is two-fold. One, Doerer was a bit inconsistent with his kickoffs. Two, Tyree's game-opening kick return set the tone for the entire day. 

    Tyree showed good initial patience, made a good cut, made a defender miss and then accelerated past midfield for the big return. That return put the Irish offense in great field position to start the game and set up the first play perfectly. Getting the ball at midfield makes a play-action pass so much more effective than being backed up.

