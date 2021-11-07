Players of the Game From The Notre Dame Win Over Navy

There were three players that stood out above the rest for Notre Dame in its win over Navy

Notre Dame (8-1) needed a convincing win over Navy (2-7) and that's just what they got, beating the Midshipmen by a 34-6 score.

There were a number of standouts for Notre Dame in all three phases of the game, especially on defense. There were three players, however, that stood above the rest to earn player of the game status.

OFFENSE - WR Kevin Austin

Stats: 6 catches, 139 yards, 23.2 YPC, 1 TD

Runners Up: QB Jack Coan, RB Kyren Williams

Senior wide receiver Kevin Austin picked the perfect time to have the best game of his career. With the Irish offense struggling and wasting great stops by the defense, Austin stepped up and hauled in a beautiful throw from Jack Coan that went for 38 yards and got the Irish in the red zone. That set up Notre Dame's first score of the game.

On Notre Dame's next possession, Austin won on a slant route for an 11-yard gain that converted a third-down and got the Irish down to the Navy 1-yard line. Notre Dame went up for good on the next play.

Of course, Austin's biggest play came late in the second quarter when he got free outside of a Cover 2 look, hauled in a throw from Coan and then raced 47 more yards for a 70-yard score, the biggest play of his career.

Austin set career highs in catches (6) and yards (139) in the win.

DEFENSE - DT Kurt Hinish

Stats: 10 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sac

Runners Up: LB JD Bertrand, LB Drew White, DT Jayson Ademilola

One of the keys to shutting down the option is dominating the middle of the line of scrimmage, and senior Kurt Hinish played a huge role in doing just that. The term unblockable is almost always used hyperbolically, but in the case of Hinish is absolutely applies.

Navy's interior linemen could not handle Hinish, and it began early. Ten tackles for a nose guard is quite impressive, and Hinish had five stops on one particular drive. Navy had a chance to get in the end zone early in the game, but Hinish blew up the line and sacked Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai for an 8-yard loss. Navy never recovered on the series and was forced to settle for a field goal.

A tackle for loss to start a late second quarter drive put Navy behind the sticks and it never recovered. The quick three-and-out gave the Notre Dame offense time to put together a late scoring drive, which put the Irish up 17-3 at halftime.

SPECIAL TEAMS - P JAY BRAMBLETT

The game didn't start well for junior Jay Bramblett, whose first punt went just 30 yards, but the junior punter made up for it on his next three boots. Bramblett's next kick went 49 yards, and it was followed by a 50-yard punt that flipped the field and sent Navy back to its 15-yard line.

Bramblett's best punt of the night helped turn the game around. With Notre Dame leading 17-6 and struggling offensively, Bramblett executed a perfect punt that pinned Navy at its own 1-yard line. Two players later the Irish defense used that great field position to force a fumble that was recovered for a safety.

Notre Dame's next series then started at its own 46-yard line, which gave the offense a short field that it turned into a 54-yard scoring drive that broke the game open.

