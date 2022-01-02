Players Of The Game From The Notre Dame Loss To Oklahoma State

Notre Dame (11-2) fell to Oklahoma State (12-2) in the Fiesta Bowl. It was a disappointing loss for the Irish, who blew a 28-7 lead. Despite the loss there were several players who stood out in the game.

OFFENSE - Chris Tyree, Running Back

Stats: 6 catches, 115 yards, 1 TD / 6 carries, 18 yards

Runners Up: WR Lorenzo Styles, QB Jack Coan, TE Michael Mayer

Tyree was a key figure in Notre Dame's hot start, and he got things going immediately. Quarterback Jack Coan hit him on a check down on the game's first play, and Tyree took it 25 yards, which helped setup the first touchdown to Lorenzo Styles, who also had a big game.

He caught two more passes on the next scoring drive, bringing in a screen for 10 yards to start the series and then out-running the defense for a 53 yard touchdown pass to end the drive.

Tyree converted a 3rd-and-10 with a 17-yard gain to set up Notre Dame's third touchdown, which put the Irish up 21-7. He started the next scoring drive with two quality runs as the Irish jumped out to a 28-7 lead.

A case could be made that Styles or Michael Mayer could have been the player of the game on offense, but Tyree's big plays in the pass game get the nod for me.

DEFENSE - Isaiah Foskey, Defensive End

Stats: 5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble

Runner Up: DT Jayson Ademilola

Foskey finished the season on a strong note, racking up five tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

The Irish junior dominated an Oklahoma State tackle en route to his only sack of the game, which ended the first Cowboy drive of the game. He was good against the run and had a couple quality pressures.

In the fourth quarter, with Notre Dame desperately needing to keep Oklahoma State off the board, Foskey chased down quarterback Spencer Sanders and stripped him of the football. The fumble was recovered by Drew White and gave the Irish offense one final chance to get Notre Dame back on top.

