SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Players Of The Game From The Notre Dame Victory Over Pitt

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame earned a convincing 45-3 victory over Pitt. There were standouts in every phase of the game, and picking just one standout wasn't easy. But there were three players that ultimately stood above the rest.

OFFENSE - WR Ben Skowronek

Stats: 2 catches, 107 yards, 2 touchdowns

Notre Dame needed a wide receiver to step up, and Skowronek answered the bell and made big time plays for the Irish. 

He got the scoring started with a 34-yard catch and run touchdown. It was a well-designed play call, and Skowronek executed it well, went up for the ball and then split the defense for the score.

In the second quarter, with the Irish clinging to a 7-3 lead, quarterback Ian Book floated a ball down the field, and Skowronek outplayed the cornerback for the ball and then outran the defense into the end zone.

While his two big pass plays were the primary reason for him earning top player honors, Skowronek was also a standout blocker for the Irish in the run game.

Runners Up: TE Michael Mayer, LT Liam Eichenberg, QB Ian Book

DEFENSE - LB Bo Bauer

Stats: 1 tackle, 1 interception, 1 QB hurry

The performance of the defense was more about great team play than it was one or two individual players putting up All-American caliber performances.

Bauer gets this honor because he made a pair of huge drive-stopping plays, and his biggest play played a major role in breaking the game open.

With the Irish up just 7-3, Pitt moved the ball into Notre Dame territory. On a 3rd-and-7 snap, Bauer looped inside on a blitz, and his pressure on the quarterback forced a throwaway, which was followed by a punt.

Two series later, Bauer dropped into coverage, read the quarterback's eyes and picked off a Joey Yellen pass. Bauer returned the interception 16 yards into Pitt territory. The Irish offense turned the short field into a touchdown, which made it a 21-3 game.

That interception played a big role in a close game becoming a rout.

Runners Up: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji, S Kyle Hamilton

SPECIAL TEAMS - DE Isaiah Foskey

Foskey's blocked punt late in the second quarter blew the game wide open. Notre Dame's 21-3 lead was relatively safe, but when Foskey broke free, blocked the punt and then recovered it in the end zone the game was essentially over. It was Foskey's second career blocked punt.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Game Day Chat: #3 Notre Dame at Pitt

All the news, analysis and discussion about Notre Dame's matchup against Pitt

Bryan Driskell

by

Frank Kelly

Game Day Chat: #4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Louisville Cardinals

All the latest updates, news and analysis from the Notre Dame vs. Louisville game

Bryan Driskell

by

chamgel

Notre Dame Passing Game Needs To Vastly Improve ... And It Can

The tools are in place for Notre Dame's pass attack to get much better, but real changes are needed.

Bryan Driskell

by

zibby43

Game Observations - Offense: Notre Dame Beats Pitt

Instant analysis of the Notre Dame offense from its 45-3 victory over Pitt

Bryan Driskell

by

Billyo

Brian Kelly Talks Notre Dame Wide Receivers, Future Rotation

Notre Dame head coach talked about the play of his wide receivers in the win over Pitt

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish66

PFF: Ian Book Ranks 10th Among ACC Quarterbacks

Notre Dame quarterback ranks 10th among ACC starting quarterbacks through seven weeks of the season

Bryan Driskell

by

Fitz1105

Brian Kelly Talks Notre Dame Victory Over Pitt, Strong Defensive Performance

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly talked about the performance of his defense following the win over Pittsburgh

Bryan Driskell

by

Fitz1105

Game Observations - Defense: Notre Dame Beats Pitt

Analysis of the Notre Dame defense from its convincing victory over Pitt

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Game Prediction: #3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Pitt Panthers

The Irish Breakdown staff makes its predictions for the Notre Dame vs. Pitt matchup

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Notre Dame Will Be Without Kevin Austin, TaRiq Bracy and Josh Lugg vs. Pitt

Notre Dame Will Be Without Kevin Austin, TaRiq Bracy and Josh Lugg vs. Pitt

Bryan Driskell

by

Ceedee1