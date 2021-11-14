Players Of The Game From The Notre Dame Victory Over Virginia

Notre Dame (9-1) went on the road this weekend and earned a 28-3 victory over Virginia (6-4) in a game that wasn't ever competitive. There were a number of standouts for the Irish on both sides of the ball, but there were a couple of players that stood above the rest.

Here are my players of the game from the Notre Dame victory over the Cavaliers.

OFFENSE - KYREN WILLIAMS and LOGAN DIGGS, RB

Williams Stats: 14 carries, 70 yards, 5.0 YPC, 1 TD / 2 catches, 15 yards

Diggs Stats: 9 carries, 64 yards, 7.1 YPC, 0 TD

Runners Up: TE Michael Mayer, QB Jack Coan, WR Braden Lenzy

Picking between the two backs is impossible, so they are both getting my player of the game honors. Kyren Williams and Logan Diggs combined for 134 yards on 23 carries (5.8 YPC), and Williams added two more catches to the docket for 15 yards. The duo showed great patience and vision in the win, with both continuing to make yards after contact.

The standard for what the line must do in order to allow the backs to go off is quite low. It's as simple as just staying engaged and letting the talented backs do the work. Williams showed this on the opening drive when he converted a 3rd-and-2 despite being hit in the backfield, having to make two defenders miss behind the line and then he had to break a tackle in space before keeping his balance for the conversion.

His touchdown run was equally impressive.

Diggs had the highlight reel run of the night, and it also converted a 3rd-and-2. Like Williams, Diggs was hit in the backfield and had to bounce off a runner before he effectively used a stiff arm to get free. Those two plays were more impressive than the hurdle he employed later in the run.

DEFENSE - BO BAUER, LINEBACKER

Stats: 9 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 break up

Runners Up: S Ramon Henderson; DT Rylie Mills, DE Justin Ademilola

Defensive tackle Rylie Mills won the game ball from head coach Brian Kelly and cornerback/safety Ramon Henderson made two of the biggest plays of the game for the Irish defense. Both are certainly deserving of player of the game status, but my pick goes to Mike linebacker Bo Bauer.

Bauer tied for the team lead with nine tackles to go with 1.5 tackles for loss/sacks. Bauer also had a key pass break up in the game. The senior linebacker played a physical, downhill game that helped limit the Cavalier run game. He was consistent with his assignments and displayed impressive range.

I had Bauer down for two run stuffs to go with being involved in two sacks, and his energy that was on display from the first snap was infectious. The fact Bauer didn't know he would start until the day of the game due to the sickness that starter Drew White suffered adds to how effective he performed.

