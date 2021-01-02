Notre Dame Players Have NFL Decision To Make

Several Notre Dame players must decide whether they want to return to school or go to the NFL

There are a number of Notre Dame players in position to decide to return for a final season in South Bend or take their talents to the National Football League.

Here are the players with decision to make, and my prediction on what they will do.

JEREMIAH OWUSU-KORAMOAH, LINEBACKER

Owusu-Koramoah still has a season of eligibility remaining, but it's hard to see him coming back next season. He's projected as a first round pick, he was incredibly decorated this season and he has had a season-ending injury in the past.

It's hard to see Owusu-Koramoah improving his draft stock much after this brilliant season, and I doubt he'd want to do it in a new defense with a new coach.

Prediction: NFL bound

AARON BANKS, OFFENSIVE LINE

Banks had an outstanding senior season, earning first-team All-American honors from ESPN and the American Football Coaches Association. He and Liam Eichenberg were the best left side in the country, and when Eichenberg went down against Florida State we saw Banks slide outside and handle himself.

That film at left tackle will only enhance his draft stock. He could come back in 2021 and play left tackle, which could improve his draft stock, but would it be worth the injury risk?

That's the question Banks must ask himself, and after breaking his foot in the spring and getting through the season healthy, I believe that will ultimately be the reason he leaves.

Prediction: NFL bound

IAN BOOK, QUARTERBACK

Book has already accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl and everything I've heard from sources is that he'll be heading to the NFL. There are no indications he's thinking about coming back, but there are still those low grumblings about him coming back, and you know that Brian Kelly and Tommy Rees would love to have him back.

I'd be surprised if Book made the decision to return. He has 35 games under his belt, and he's not going to all of a sudden become a better player. Notre Dame is also going to replace at least three starting linemen, and likely a fourth. Plus, the Irish will likely lose two of their top three pass catchers.

I don't see Book coming back to improve his draft stock. The only reason to return would simply to just play another year at Notre Dame.

Prediction: NFL bound

JAVON McKINLEY, WIDE RECEIVER

McKinley is one of those players that has the option of coming back next season due to the NCAA eligibility changes. It would be the sixth year for McKinley, but he could also continue putting together more film for NFL teams.

Bringing back McKinley would give whoever the quarterback is next season a veteran to throw to, but I doubt he returns.

Prediction: NFL bound

NICK McCLOUD, CORNERBACK

McCloud is an interesting case regarding the extra year all players were given. He had a strong season for Notre Dame, but he's not a high draft pick contender right now. Does he go to the league, look to test well and take his chances, or does he pursue coming back to Notre Dame next season in hopes of another year with Matt Balis and Mike Mickens boosting his play and his draft stock.

This could be especially beneficial for McCloud because he would be another full year removed from the knee injury that kept him out of all but two games in 2019.

I haven't heard a single word about him coming back, but with the depth chart behind him incredibly unproven, it would benefit Notre Dame for him to return, but I haven't heard anything about whether or not he's considering it.

Prediction: NFL bound

MYRON TAGOVAILOA-AMOSA, DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Tagovailoa-Amosa already had an extra season, and now he must decide if he wants to take his fifth season or take his chances in the NFL. His linemate Kurt Hinish has already decided to return according to Irish Illustrated, although that story could get a bit more interesting come spring ball.

Tagovailoa-Amosa had some strong moments this season, and his game certainly needs more work. The talented Hawaiian also needs to be more productive making plays on the ball. I could see him returning next season and playing more of a hybrid role, getting action inside while also bumping outside and getting some of the snaps that went to Adetokunbo Ogundeji this season.

Prediction: Returning to school

AVERY DAVIS, WIDE RECEIVER

This one seems like a no-brainer to me. Davis had a quality first year in the lineup, and he showed himself capable of being a clutch player. Davis, however, is still learning the nuances of the wide receiver position and another year in the offense and an extra year of production would be beneficial.

Prediction: Returning to school

TOMMY TREMBLE, TIGHT END

This is a name on the list that might surprise you, but I've heard from multiple sources that Tremble is at least considering going to the NFL. Based on how he was used this year, and based on the fact Michael Mayer will be back in 2021, I could see Tremble being concerned that his draft stock won't improve much next season as the No. 2 tight end who is used primarily as a blocker.

Ultimately, I believe he will return to school, but it's not the lock that you might think.

Prediction: Returning to school

