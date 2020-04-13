PODCAST: Potential Concerns For The 2020 Notre Dame Defense

Notre Dame had the 16th ranked defense in efficiency in 2018 and improved to fifth in 2019. The Fighting Irish have certainly played outstanding football under defensive coordinator Clark Lea.

If Notre Dame wants to make another run at the College Football Playoff this unit will have to once again be among the nation's best. Last week we discussed the strengths of that unit, and you can find that podcast HERE.

This week we discuss the potential problems areas that could keep the unit from being a championship caliber group.

There are more newcomers to the starting line up and younger players in the two-deep than a season ago. Although the talent is there, the unit must step up. Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell discuss the main areas where this could impact the team.

There are also positions where the talent and depth is impressive, but there are also injury concerns that could derail those groups, which is also a concern.

Although the Irish Breakdown staff likes the talent Notre dame possesses on defense, they explain why that position group could be the biggest concern on the entire roster.

Finally, the staff discusses the need for Notre Dame to get much better as a run defense. They both break down areas the Irish can improve to make that happen.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow Bryan on twitter: @CoachD178

Follow Vince on twitter: @CoachDeDario

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook