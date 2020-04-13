IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

PODCAST: Potential Concerns For The 2020 Notre Dame Defense

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame had the 16th ranked defense in efficiency in 2018 and improved to fifth in 2019. The Fighting Irish have certainly played outstanding football under defensive coordinator Clark Lea.

If Notre Dame wants to make another run at the College Football Playoff this unit will have to once again be among the nation's best. Last week we discussed the strengths of that unit, and you can find that podcast HERE.

This week we discuss the potential problems areas that could keep the unit from being a championship caliber group.

There are more newcomers to the starting line up and younger players in the two-deep than a season ago. Although the talent is there, the unit must step up. Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell discuss the main areas where this could impact the team.

There are also positions where the talent and depth is impressive, but there are also injury concerns that could derail those groups, which is also a concern.

Although the Irish Breakdown staff likes the talent Notre dame possesses on defense, they explain why that position group could be the biggest concern on the entire roster.

Finally, the staff discusses the need for Notre Dame to get much better as a run defense. They both break down areas the Irish can improve to make that happen.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow Bryan on twitter: @CoachD178
Follow Vince on twitter: @CoachDeDario
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notre Dame vs. The Nation: There's Still A Talent Gap

Sports Illustrated senior writer Ross Dellenger believes there is still a talent gap between Notre Dame and the nation's top programs

Bryan Driskell

by

Irishfan11

PODCAST: Breaking Down Notre Dame's 2021 Front Seven Recruiting

The Irish Breakdown staff discusses where things stand with the Notre Dame front seven recruiting

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Top 5 Notre Dame Offensive Linemen

Breaking down the five best offensive linemen to play at Notre Dame in the last three decades.

Bryan Driskell

by

USAF40ND

Top 5 Defensive Ends/Edge Players

Breaking down and ranking the top five edge players to wear a Notre Dame uniform in the last 30 years.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Seven Notre Dame Players In Latest Draftwire Mock

If the latest Draftwire mock draft holds up it would tie for the second biggest draft class of the Brian Kelly tenure.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Irish Recruiting: Top Midwest 2022 Prospects - Part I

The Midwest is loaded with talented 2022 players that Notre Dame is already working on

Brian Smith

by

USAF40ND

Film Room: Breaking Down Five-Star RB Will Shipley

A look at Notre Dame's top running back target, five-star Will Shipley.

Bryan Driskell

by

USAF40ND

Irish Recruiting: Official Visits Beginning To Mount

Notre Dame is loading up on a potential major recruiting weekend ... or two ... in June

Brian Smith

by

frase

Notre Dame Lands Transfer Guard Trey Wertz

Notre Dame has picked up Santa Clara transfer Trey Wertz, a double-digit scorer the last two seasons for the Broncos

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

PODCAST: Offensive Line Recruiting Must Get On Track

Bryan Driskell and Brian Smith discuss where Notre Dame is at with its efforts to land a top 2021 recruiting class.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell