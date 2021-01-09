Breaking Down The Play Of The Notre Dame 2020 Offense

In the latest podcast the Irish Breakdown crew recaps the play of the 2020 Notre Dame offense

Telling the story of the 2020 Notre Dame offense is not an easy one. There were some impressive aspects of the unit, and there were some areas that kept the program from having an offense capable of competing on the big stage.

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast, football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down the 2020 Fighting Irish offense.

The episode begins by taking a big picture look at the offense. We talk about the strengths of the unit as a whole, areas that impressed and also what held the group back.

That is followed by a position group-by-position group breakdown of the team. We talk about who stepped up and played well, and how the talent was better than the overall production. The running back group and offensive line were focal points of the analysis.

We talked briefly about the quarterback position, but we'll dive deeper into that in a future episode.

