IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

The Notre Dame Offensive Line Holds The Ultimate Key To Success In 2020

Bryan Driskell

The Notre Dame offensive line could very well hold the key to the season for the 2020 Fighting Irish. That is the topic of the latest Irish Breakdown podcast. 

Football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell explain why the line is so important, and then break down whether or not the unit is capable of reaching its preseason hype.

The show begins and ends with the Irish Breakdown staff talking about the expectations, and why the play of the offensive line is so instrumental to the overall success of the entire team.

Being better coached is a must for the Irish offensive line. They must combine strong pass blocking and run blocking, which will require the unit being coached to be more aggressive. 

Following that discussion, the Irish Breakdown staff talks about the returning talent to the offensive line. That across the board talent, and experience, is a big reason why expectations are so high for Notre Dame. Five starters return this season, and there's plenty of talent coming back behind it.

There should be a position battle at left guard this season, and that is also discussed in this episode. With the COVID-19 situation, the IB staff also breaks down how the staff must think outside the box when it comes to preparing a deeper rotation this year.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow Bryan on twitter: @CoachD178
Follow Vince on twitter: @CoachDeDario
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mack Brown Laying The Blueprint For Recruiting Success, Notre Dame Needs To Follow

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown has the Tar Heels rolling while Notre Dame continues to falter

RPalmeri

by

chamgel

Class Impact: OL Joe Alt To Notre Dame

Breaking down what the commitment of Joe Alt means for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

What's Next: Notre Dame Offensive Line Recruiting

A look at what Notre Dame must do along the offensive line now that Joe Alt is in the class

Bryan Driskell

by

Nathan Erbach

Talented 2022 Quarterback Developing Bond With Tommy Rees

2022 quarterback Cade Klubnik is a talented passer with early interest in Notre Dame

Nathan Erbach

by

Nathan Erbach

Notre Dame: Top 5 Cornerback Recruits Of The Last Decade

Breaking down and ranking the best cornerbacks to sign with Notre Dame in the Brian Kelly era

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

All Notre Dame Football Players Test Negative In Latest Round

All 103 players tested negative for COVID-19 in the latest testing from the school

Bryan Driskell

by

KMoore-24

Litchfield Ajavon Delivers A Powerful July 4 Message

Notre Dame sophomore safety Litchfield Ajavon's moving July 4th poem is a must read

Bryan Driskell

by

T_RICCIO

Notre Dame Lands A Commitment From OL Joe Alt

The Minnesota tight end committed to Notre Dame, where he is projected to play offensive tackle

Mason Plummer

by

Nathan Erbach

Notre Dame Would Be “Great Place” for 2022 Top 50 Wing

Notre Dame is a top early contender for talented 2022 wing Prince Aligbe

Nathan Erbach

by

Nathan Erbach

Last Chance For Tommy Kraemer To Finally Become A Dominant Player

Notre Dame guard Tommy Kramer gets one last shot at becoming a dominant player for the Irish

Bryan Driskell

by

Balddomer