Irish Breakdown Predictions And Expectations For Notre Dame In 2020

The 2020 Notre Dame football season is just a few days away, so it's time to preview the Irish season. Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down the season.

They pick MVPs, standouts, top freshmen and breakout players on both sides of the ball. The staff then discusses the three things that must happen on both sides of the ball for Notre Dame to reach its full potential.

Here are the player predictions from the staff:

DRISKELL

Offensive MVP: QB Ian Book

Best Offensive Lineman: LT Liam Eichenberg

Best Skill Player: TE Tommy Tremble

Best Freshman: RB Chris Tyree

Breakout Player: RB Kyren Williams

Defensive MVP: DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji

Best Defensive Lineman: DT Jayson Ademilola

Best Linebacker: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Best Defensive Back: S Kyle Hamilton

Best Freshman: DT Rylie Mills

Breakout Player: DT Jayson Ademilola

DeDARIO

Offensive MVP: QB Ian Book

Best Offensive Lineman: LT Liam Eichenberg

Best Skill Player: TE Tommy Tremble

Best Freshman: RB Chris Tyree

Breakout Player: C Jarrett Patterson

Defensive MVP: S Kyle Hamilton

Best Defensive Lineman: DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji

Best Linebacker: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Best Defensive Back: CB Nick McCloud

Best Freshman: CB Clarence Lewis

Breakout Player: CB Cam Hart

