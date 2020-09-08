SI.com
Irish Breakdown Predictions And Expectations For Notre Dame In 2020

Bryan Driskell

The 2020 Notre Dame football season is just a few days away, so it's time to preview the Irish season. Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down the season.

They pick MVPs, standouts, top freshmen and breakout players on both sides of the ball. The staff then discusses the three things that must happen on both sides of the ball for Notre Dame to reach its full potential.

Here are the player predictions from the staff:

DRISKELL

Offensive MVP: QB Ian Book
Best Offensive Lineman: LT Liam Eichenberg
Best Skill Player: TE Tommy Tremble
Best Freshman: RB Chris Tyree
Breakout Player: RB Kyren Williams

Defensive MVP: DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji
Best Defensive Lineman: DT Jayson Ademilola
Best Linebacker: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Best Defensive Back: S Kyle Hamilton
Best Freshman: DT Rylie Mills
Breakout Player: DT Jayson Ademilola

DeDARIO

Offensive MVP: QB Ian Book
Best Offensive Lineman: LT Liam Eichenberg
Best Skill Player: TE Tommy Tremble
Best Freshman: RB Chris Tyree
Breakout Player: C Jarrett Patterson

Defensive MVP: S Kyle Hamilton
Best Defensive Lineman: DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji
Best Linebacker: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Best Defensive Back: CB Nick McCloud
Best Freshman: CB Clarence Lewis
Breakout Player: CB Cam Hart

———————

