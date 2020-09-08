Irish Breakdown Predictions And Expectations For Notre Dame In 2020
Bryan Driskell
The 2020 Notre Dame football season is just a few days away, so it's time to preview the Irish season. Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down the season.
They pick MVPs, standouts, top freshmen and breakout players on both sides of the ball. The staff then discusses the three things that must happen on both sides of the ball for Notre Dame to reach its full potential.
Here are the player predictions from the staff:
DRISKELL
Offensive MVP: QB Ian Book
Best Offensive Lineman: LT Liam Eichenberg
Best Skill Player: TE Tommy Tremble
Best Freshman: RB Chris Tyree
Breakout Player: RB Kyren Williams
Defensive MVP: DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji
Best Defensive Lineman: DT Jayson Ademilola
Best Linebacker: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Best Defensive Back: S Kyle Hamilton
Best Freshman: DT Rylie Mills
Breakout Player: DT Jayson Ademilola
DeDARIO
Offensive MVP: QB Ian Book
Best Offensive Lineman: LT Liam Eichenberg
Best Skill Player: TE Tommy Tremble
Best Freshman: RB Chris Tyree
Breakout Player: C Jarrett Patterson
Defensive MVP: S Kyle Hamilton
Best Defensive Lineman: DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji
Best Linebacker: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Best Defensive Back: CB Nick McCloud
Best Freshman: CB Clarence Lewis
Breakout Player: CB Cam Hart
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow Bryan on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow Bryan on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Follow Vince on Twitter: @CoachDeDario
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook