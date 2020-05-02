IrishBreakdown
PODCAST: Breaking Down The 2021 NFL Draft Prospects On The Notre Dame Defense

Bryan Driskell

The third and final installment of our initial look at Notre Dame's potential 2021 Draft class takes a look at the Fighting Irish defense. There actually aren't many players that are likely to head to the NFL next season, which is good for the future of the Irish defense. But there are two veteran ends and potentially a linebacker that could all be coveted prospects in next year's NFL Draft.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell breakdown the Irish defenders and explain why they could be coveted by NFL teams.

Despite losing two defensive ends to the 2020 NFL Draft, Notre Dame returns a pair of talented players at the position that could also see their names called a year from now. In fact, with their talent, strong seasons could see both hearing their names called even earlier than the ends that just left.

Of course, that is more about projection than proven production at this point, but the tools are there.

There is also an up-and-coming linebacker that could become a top draft candidate if he can continue developing his game, continue being an impact playmaker and if the NFL can figure out what position - or positions - his game is ideally suited for at the next level.

