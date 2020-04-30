IrishBreakdown
PODCAST: The Notre Dame Offensive Line Should Be Loaded With 2021 Draft Picks

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame returns all five starters to its 2020 offensive line, which means the Fighting Irish should have one of the nation's top blocking units in 2020.

That also means Notre Dame should have three blockers that go in the early portions of the 2021 NFL Draft. Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell discuss the three veterans who could hear their name called early next year.

Notre Dame left tackle Liam Eichenberg is already getting first round attention from draft analysts. When you break down the film and the numbers of his 2019 campaign you see why. The Irish Breakdown staff talks about why Eichenberg is considered a top pick, and what he must do on the field in 2020 to get his game to first round levels.

Eichenberg likely won't be the only Irish blocker to hear his name called next season. Veteran right tackle Robert Hainsey and right guard Tommy Kraemer are also candidates to get picked in next year's draft.

The IB staff looks at how steady Hainsey has been, how he compares to a former Irish great, and what he must show in 2020 to vault up draft boards. Kraemer is the enigma of the group, but if finally can turn in consistent performances he could become one of the nation's top guards.

