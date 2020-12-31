Notre Dame vs. Alabama Podcast: Keys To Victory, Matchups, Game Prediction

Irish Breakdown had five podcasts breaking down the Notre Dame vs Alabama matchup, and now they are all in the same place

Notre Dame and Alabama are set to play in an epic game, facing off in the Rose Bowl, and the winner gets a shot at the national championship.

Irish Breakdown has been breaking the game down for almost two weeks, and there were five podcasts that dove into different aspects of the matchup. Be sure to catch up on all five shows before the game to get a feel for how the matchup looks and what Notre Dame must do on both sides of the ball to win the game.

MATCHUP: Notre Dame Offense vs. Alabama Defense

MATCHUP: Notre Dame Defense vs. Alabama Offense

MATCHUP: Keys To Victory For The Notre Dame Offense

MATCHUP: Keys To Victory For The Notre Dame Defense

MATCHUP: Game Prediction - Notre Dame vs. Alabama

MATCHUP: Opponent Insider

Irish Breakdown has also had loads of written content about the matchup between Notre Dame and Alabama, and you can find all of it HERE.

