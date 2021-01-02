Notre Dame vs Alabama Post-Game Recap

Irish Breakdown dives into what happened during the Notre Dame loss to Alabama in the Rose Bowl

Notre Dame got another crack at the big stage, and once again the Fighting Irish came up woefully short. Notre Dame lost to Alabama in the Rose Bowl by a 31-14 margin, and the game wasn't as close as the final score indicates.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down the game.

The show begins with a big picture look at the game. DeDario and Driskell talk overall reactions to the loss and how the Irish performed. That is following by an extensive breakdown of the Notre Dame offense. Yes, there were personnel issues at times, but the performance of the Notre Dame coaching staff was incredibly underwhelming.

That is following by a look at the Irish defense, which struggled early before shoring things up after halftime.

