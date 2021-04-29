FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomHockeySI.com
PODCAST: Previewing The Notre Dame Defense Heading Into The Blue-Gold Game

The Irish Breakdown staff previews the Notre Dame defense ahead of Saturday's Blue-Gold Game
Notre Dame will have its annual Blue-Gold Game on Saturday, and it will provide us with our first opportunity to see the 2021 Fighting Irish football squad. In our latest podcast we previewed the Notre Dame defense heading into the game.

The show begins with a big picture discussion of the team. We then discuss three big picture things we are looking to see from the defense in the game, three veteran players we are most looking forward to watching in the game, two position battles to keep an eye on, three freshmen to watch and what we hope are the three defensive takeaways when the game is over.

