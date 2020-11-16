PODCAST: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Victory Over Boston College

The Irish Breakdown staff dives into the Notre Dame victory over Boston College

Notre Dame improved to 8-0 and remained second in the latest polls after its 45-31 road victory over Boston College.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell provide in-depth analysis of the victory.

The breakdown begins with a look at the Notre Dame offense. Driskell dives into what this was such an impressive performance from both offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and Ian Book.

The staff finishes with a breakdown of the Irish defense. It wasn't the prettiest defensive performance of the season, but the unit made big plays in big moments, which the Irish Breakdown crew discusses.

