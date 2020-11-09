PODCAST: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Victory Over Clemson

Notre Dame earned an epic victory this weekend when the Fighting Irish knocked off the No. 1 ranked Clemson Tigers in double overtime. It was Notre Dame's first win over a No. 1 ranked team since the Irish beat Florida State all the way back in 1993.

Football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell broke down the game in the latest edition of the Irish Breakdown podcast.

To begin, the Irish Breakdown staff began the episode talking about the big picture reaction to the game. Not just what the game means for the Notre Dame resume, but more so what the manner in which the game played out says about the Irish squad.

That is followed by a thorough analysis of the Irish offense, including discussion on the game plan, play calling and performance of individual units. Up next is a break down of the Irish defense.

There are two talking points coming out of the game, and both revolve around the absence of Trevor Lawrence. In the video below I discuss the two narratives, and why neither one works.

