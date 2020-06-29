IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

PODCAST: Notre Dame And College Football's Tier System

Bryan Driskell

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down the college football tiers system, and where Notre Dame fits in the analysis.

The show is based around an article from Irish Breakdown that took the top programs in the country and broke them into three tiers. You can read that article HERE.

At the beginning, Driskell explains his tier system and why Notre Dame ranks in the third tier. The Irish Breakdown staff then discusses whether or not that's a fair ranking before diving into a discussion about where other programs like Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Florida and others should rank among the nation's top programs.

Following that analysis, DeDario provides his own criteria for how tiers should be developed, where Notre Dame ranks (it's different than Driskell's ranking) and where other programs should rank. DeDario actually has a four-tier system in which the Irish are a tier two program.

The pair gets into a hypothetical situation revolving around what Notre Dame must do to move up, and what risks there are in moving down. There is also a lengthy discussion about where Michigan should rank in DeDario's four-tier system. 

Check it out!

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow Bryan on twitter: @CoachD178
Follow Vince on twitter: @CoachDeDario
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notre Dame Should Go The Oklahoma Route At Quarterback

In its attempt to finally get championship caliber QB play, Notre Dame should go the Oklahoma route

RPalmeri

by

StrongNTrue

Notre Dame One Of Five Programs With The Best Chance To Win A Title

CBS Sports writer Tom Fornelli believes Notre Dame is one of five teams with a chance to win a title.

Bryan Driskell

by

Jherbeck91

ESPN Analyst Projects A Nine-Win Season For Notre Dame

ESPN analyst Bill Connelly projects nine wins and a No. 12 ranking for Notre Dame in 2020.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Sporting News: Notre Dame vs. LSU In The Peach Bowl

Sporting News projects Notre Dame and LSU to play for the third time in seven years

Bryan Driskell

by

maloy49

2020 Preview: Notre Dame Offensive Line Must Dominate

If Notre Dame is going to be a title contender in 2020 the foundation of that success will be the offensive line

Bryan Driskell

by

NDQuebec

College Football: Top 25 Programs Of The Last Decade

Ranking the Top 25 college football teams of the last 25 years, and where Notre Dame stacks up

Bryan Driskell

by

RPalmeri

A Look Back At Notre Dame's Preseason Rankings Under Brian Kelly

Looking back at Notre Dame's preseason rankings under head coach Brian Kelly

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame: Top 5 Offensive Line Recruits Of The Last Decade

Breaking down the top five offensive linemen to sign with Notre Dame since Brian Kelly took over

Bryan Driskell

by

MDLambert

Notre Dame And The College Football Tier Rankings

Breaking down the tiers of college football and where Notre Dame stands

Bryan Driskell

by

thomasna33

The Notre Dame Wide Receiving Corps Should Be Dynamic In 2020

The Irish Breakdown staff breaks down the Notre Dame receivers heading into the 2020 season

Bryan Driskell

by

Kings1977