PODCAST: Notre Dame And College Football's Tier System

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down the college football tiers system, and where Notre Dame fits in the analysis.

The show is based around an article from Irish Breakdown that took the top programs in the country and broke them into three tiers. You can read that article HERE.

At the beginning, Driskell explains his tier system and why Notre Dame ranks in the third tier. The Irish Breakdown staff then discusses whether or not that's a fair ranking before diving into a discussion about where other programs like Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Florida and others should rank among the nation's top programs.

Following that analysis, DeDario provides his own criteria for how tiers should be developed, where Notre Dame ranks (it's different than Driskell's ranking) and where other programs should rank. DeDario actually has a four-tier system in which the Irish are a tier two program.

The pair gets into a hypothetical situation revolving around what Notre Dame must do to move up, and what risks there are in moving down. There is also a lengthy discussion about where Michigan should rank in DeDario's four-tier system.

