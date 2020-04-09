PODCAST: Defensive Strengths For Notre Dame In 2020

Notre Dame has been one of the nation's best defenses in each of the last three seasons. But to keep that going the Fighting Irish will have to replace a pair of standout ends, two great leaders at safety, one of the fastest corners in the country and a linebacker that stepped up and had an outstanding final season.

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast, football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell discuss the reasons why they are so confident in the 2020 defense, and why they believe this will once again be one of the nation's top units.

It begins with the coaching staff, which has proven itself to be strong developers of talent the last three seasons. In the podcast the Irish Breakdown staff gives the numbers and data to back that up.

Following the discussion of the coaching staff, which added a new member this offseason, the focus of the podcast turns to the position groups and the individual talent on the roster. There is plenty of discussion about the front seven, which has been outstanding the last two seasons. But there is also plenty of reason to be optimistic about what Notre Dame returns on the second and third levels of the defense.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook