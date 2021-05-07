PODCAST: Notre Dame's Billboard Recruiting Strategy, Dillan Gibbons, Q&A

In the latest episode we cover three main Notre Dame topics before diving into a question and answer session with Irish Breakdown listeners.

In the latest episode we cover three main Notre Dame topics before diving into a question and answer session with Irish Breakdown listeners. The brilliant new "billboard" recruiting strategy and the decision by veteran offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons to transfer are the two main early topics.

The show kicks off with a discussion about the transfer of Gibbons We talk about what led to the transfer and how this impacts the Notre Dame depth chart. That is followed by brief talk about the potential legal troubles for running back C'Bo Flemister.

Next we talk about Notre Dame's ingenious new recruiting strategy before diving into a lengthy Q&A session with Irish Breakdown listeners. The Notre Dame offensive line and wide receiver play are two of the main topics during the Q&A.

