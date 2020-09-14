PODCAST: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Victory Over Duke

Notre Dame kicked off the 2020 season with a 27-13 victory over the Duke Blue Devils. It wasn't always pretty, but the Irish did what they needed to do get the win.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell broke down the, analyzed the stats and got together to recap the Irish victory. They hand out game balls, give big picture analysis of the victory, discuss the positives from each side of the ball and go over areas where improvement is needed.

The podcast was broken down into two parts. In Part I, they talk about the environment in game one, hand out game balls for all three phases of the game and dive deep into analysis of the Irish offense.

Driskell and DeDario analyze the game plan of Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, discuss the play of the young running backs, break down the play of the wide receivers and the good and bad of the offensive line. Of course, there is plenty of talk about quarterback Ian Book.

Part II focuses on the Notre Dame defense:

The staff discusses areas where the Irish defense looks different in 2020, the best aspects they saw from the defenders and areas that need to be improved moving forward.

