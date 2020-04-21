IrishBreakdown
PODCAST: Is Expanding The College Football Playoff Good For Notre Dame?

Bryan Driskell

College Football Playoff expansion is going to eventually come, but what kind of expansion will that be? The number floated recently by Brett McMurphy from Stadium is 16.

Would this be good for Notre Dame? Well, that depends on what your standard is for the Notre Dame football program. In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast, football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell discuss what this would mean for Notre Dame.

If the CFP was at 16 teams from the beginning then the Fighting Irish would currently have four trips under their belt (2015, 2017, 2018, 2019). But would making the CFP at 16 mean the same thing? That is discussed in the latest episode, and the staff also breaks down what the matchups would have looked like in those years.

At the end of the day the Irish Breakdown staff believes expansion would be good for Notre Dame if the goal is simply making the CFP, but it would not be good for the Fighting Irish program if the goal is to actually win a national championship. And no matter what might be said, that should still be the standard for Notre Dame.

This podcast came from a written analysis from last week's Midweek Musings column. You can read that column HERE.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
irish4life2
irish4life2

The move to 16 would be bad for College football because it would take away the importance of games during the regular season. Not to mention you'd likely have to shorten that regular season by a game or 2, maybe three to make that happen. If and when expansion comes, it should be to 6 teams.

