Game Preview: Notre Dame vs. Florida State

The fifth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team gets back to action this weekend when it hosts the Florida State Seminoles. Notre Dame is 2-0 while the Seminoles are just 1-2, but they are talented and coming off a 41-24 victory over Jacksonville State.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down the matchup.

The show begins with a discussion about what this matchup means, and what fans should expect from Notre Dame after the two week layoff.

That is followed by analysis of the most important matchups that will impact the game. On offense it's Notre Dame's most explosive wideout against Florida State's best cornerback, and the talented Irish center against FSU's massive nose tackles. On defense it's about limiting FSU's big play receiver and controlling the action up front.

That is followed by the keys to victory for Notre Dame on both sides of the ball. They revolve around limiting Florida State's big play opportunities and winning in the trenches.

The show wraps up with DeDario and Driskell giving their predictions for this contest.

