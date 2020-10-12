Breaking Down The Notre Dame Victory Over Florida State

Notre Dame improved to 3-0 on the season with a sometimes sloppy, sometimes dominant win over Florida State. It marks the second straight victory over the Seminoles, and the second straight 40+ game against Florida State by the Fighting Irish.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down the performance.

The show begins with the staff giving their overall view of the win, which was convincing, but not as sharp as we've seen the Irish in the past. Of course, the staff explains how the time off was different this time and factored into the sloppiness.

That is followed by a breakdown of the offense. They discuss the overall performance, including areas where the offense thrived and areas where it must improve, from both a player and coaching standpoint.

DeDario and Driskell then go position by position, with a lot of focus being on the play of the line, the backs and the improved play at quarterback.

The show concludes with analysis of the defense, which struggled against the Seminoles. They discuss the big picture concerns and go position by position. Driskell points out why playing an offense like Louisville's could be quite good for Notre Dame defense the week after they struggled against Florida State.

