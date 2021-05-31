Notre Dame Football Mailbag

Irish Breakdown answers listener and subscriber questions about Notre Dame football, and we even through a little hoops into the conversation

In the latest Irish Breakdown Friday Free-For-All, where we answer Notre Dame football and recruiting questions from listeners and subscribers, I was joined by Shaun Davis of ESPN Chicago.

It was a great show thanks to so many great questions, and the topics in this week's show were all over the place. We talked Notre Dame football topics, including projecting the 2021 season record ... We talked about mental health and the work being done by Dr. Amber Selking. We talked about player's unionizing and the NCAA. We also talked some Fighting Irish hoops!

Here are some of the specific topics we discussed:

*** Notre Dame's top-ranked opponent, according to preseason rankings, is the Cincinnati Bearcats. We talk about what Cincinnati returns, the impact of them losing Marcus Freeman and who replaced him on defense.

*** We are asked what makes us confident that Freeman could replace head coach Brian Kelly at some point, and what makes him different from a coach like Bob Davie, who was never a head coach.

*** Has Notre Dame men's basketball coach Mike Brey peaked, or will recent changes get the program back on track. We focus on the bigs for much of this discussion, as well as the impact of getting former assistant coach Anthony Solomon back.

*** Do we prefer man or zone blocking schemes.

*** What is my ideal linebacker class for Notre Dame in the 2022 recruiting cycle, and why this group has a chance to be so good.

*** The over/under on the number of commits in the 2022 class, and Shaun tries to get me to pick the one player that I'm most confident in, but I go a different route.

*** Will the fact Freeman likes to play so much man coverage be attractive to top cornerback recruits?

*** We watch some film of recent 2022 wide receiver offer Omari Kelly, who Shaun is very high on.

*** How good will the Notre Dame defense be in 2021? Will it be a Top 5 unit? A Top 10 unit? Or will there be a drop off?

*** Where do we think Notre Dame can or should improve from a facilities or stadium standpoint?

*** Should Notre Dame fans be more excited for 2022 than 2021? While answering that I talk about why the 2021 season could, and should be a year that Notre Dame makes a run at a title.

