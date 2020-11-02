SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

PODCAST: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Win Over Georgia Tech

Bryan Driskell

 Notre Dame improved to 6-0 on the season with a 31-13 victory at Georgia Tech. It wasn't always the cleanest game, but the Irish were in control throughout and coasted to victory.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down the victory.

The show begins with a big picture view of the game, and what it means - if anything - about Notre Dame's chances in its upcoming game against Clemson. They also talk about how a game like this shows just how far Brian Kelly has brought the Notre Dame program.

That is followed by a breakdown of the Notre Dame offense, which disappointed in the win. They discuss the missed opportunities in the game, the areas where the offense thrived, and areas where improved must continue.

They wrap the analysis of the game up with a breakdown of the defense. It was a strong performance by the defense, but it wasn't perfect. They talk about the areas that weren't quite as crisp, but also discuss why it was still a dominant performance, and what players and positions led that strong performance.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Game Day Chat: #4 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

All the news, analysis and discussion for Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech

Bryan Driskell

by

CoachDeDario

Game Observations - Offense: Notre Dame Beats Georgia Tech

Instant analysis of the 31-13 Notre Dame victory over Georgia Tech

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Irish Breakdown College Football Top 25: Week Nine

Ranking the college football Top 25 after week nine of action

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Is Brian Kelly Making Moves At Notre Dame To Turn The Final Championship Corner?

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has made recent comments that show he's making next-level moves

Bryan Driskell

by

Balddomer

Key Takeaways From The Notre Dame Victory Over Georgia Tech: Offense

Key takeaways from the performance of the Notre Dame offense during the win over Georgia Tech

Bryan Driskell

by

IN_Irish

Grades For The Notre Dame Offense vs. Georgia Tech

It's time to hand out grades for the Notre Dame offense from the win over Georgia Tech

Bryan Driskell

by

JM0123

Game Observations - Defense: Notre Dame Beats Georgia Tech

Post-game analysis of the dominant performance by the Notre Dame defense in the 31-13 win over Georgia Tech

Bryan Driskell

by

Dwmmoney

Key Takeaways From The Notre Dame Victory Over Georgia Tech: Defense

Key takeaways from the performance of the Notre Dame defense during the win over Georgia Tech

Bryan Driskell

by

IrishinIowa

Game Day Chat: #3 Notre Dame at Pitt

All the news, analysis and discussion about Notre Dame's matchup against Pitt

Bryan Driskell

by

Frank Kelly

Notre Dame DT Ja'Mion Franklin Leaves The Program

The junior nose tackle plans to stay and get his degree from Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

sbf