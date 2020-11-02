PODCAST: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Win Over Georgia Tech

Notre Dame improved to 6-0 on the season with a 31-13 victory at Georgia Tech. It wasn't always the cleanest game, but the Irish were in control throughout and coasted to victory.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down the victory.

The show begins with a big picture view of the game, and what it means - if anything - about Notre Dame's chances in its upcoming game against Clemson. They also talk about how a game like this shows just how far Brian Kelly has brought the Notre Dame program.

That is followed by a breakdown of the Notre Dame offense, which disappointed in the win. They discuss the missed opportunities in the game, the areas where the offense thrived, and areas where improved must continue.

They wrap the analysis of the game up with a breakdown of the defense. It was a strong performance by the defense, but it wasn't perfect. They talk about the areas that weren't quite as crisp, but also discuss why it was still a dominant performance, and what players and positions led that strong performance.

